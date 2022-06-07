Carrick Davins GAA Club news

Category Other
Start 12:00 Tuesday - 07 Jun 2022
End 12:00 Tuesday - 07 Jun 2022
Carrick Davins GAA Club's Intermediate hurlers get their South Hurling Championship campaign underway this Sunday, June 12 at 2.30pm at Clonmel Sportsfiled.
They play Ballybacon Grange in a preliminary quarter-final. Tickets are available on the Tipperary GAA website.
U7 players took part in a Go Games hurling blitz in Carrick-on-Suir last Saturday. They played four games and performed fantastically in all of them. The club thanks Tom Fitzgerald, GDA for organising and Carrick Swan GAA Club for hosting the blitz.
The U9 hurlers have a busy schedule for the next number of weeks. They play a number of local clubs in challenge games each Thursday throughout June and July. Training for this age group will move to Tuesday evening for the time being.
The Juvenile Academy will continue as normal every Thursday at 6.30pm throughout the summer. If you would like to register a child for the academy, come along to Davin Park on Thursday evening.
Juvenile Lotto results from May 31 draw: Numbers drawn were: 05,11,12,14. The jackpot wasn't won and two players matched three numbers winning €100 each. They were
Mary Waters-Roche, c/o tender and Alan Carroll, c/o tender.
Ger Redser O'Grady pictured with Declan Ryan who celebrated his 49th birthday at the weekend in Thurles
Track & Field All-Ireland bound Senior Relay team Ella Moloney, Cathy Ryan Dundon, Kate Ralph and Rebecca O'Mara
Congratulations to Catherine Quinn, above, winner of out business network voucher for The Cottage Loughmore
