07 Jun 2022

Carrick Davins GAA Club news

Carrick Davins GAA Club news

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

07 Jun 2022 7:00 PM

Category Other

Start 12:00 Tuesday - 07 Jun 2022

End 12:00 Tuesday - 07 Jun 2022

Carrick Davins GAA Club's Intermediate hurlers get their South Hurling Championship campaign underway this Sunday, June 12 at 2.30pm at Clonmel Sportsfiled.

They play Ballybacon Grange in a preliminary quarter-final. Tickets are available on the Tipperary GAA website.


U7 players took part in a Go Games hurling blitz in Carrick-on-Suir last Saturday. They played four games and performed fantastically in all of them. The club thanks Tom Fitzgerald, GDA for organising and Carrick Swan GAA Club for hosting the blitz.


The U9 hurlers have a busy schedule for the next number of weeks. They play a number of local clubs in challenge games each Thursday throughout June and July. Training for this age group will move to Tuesday evening for the time being.


The Juvenile Academy will continue as normal every Thursday at 6.30pm throughout the summer. If you would like to register a child for the academy, come along to Davin Park on Thursday evening.


Juvenile Lotto results from May 31 draw: Numbers drawn were: 05,11,12,14. The jackpot wasn't won and two players matched three numbers winning €100 each. They were

Mary Waters-Roche, c/o tender and Alan Carroll, c/o tender.

