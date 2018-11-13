Dundrum AC weekly report

MUNSTER UNEVEN AGE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Munster Uneven Age Cross Country Championships were held on Sunday the 11th of November in Turnpike and was hosted by Moycarkey/Coolcroo AC. We had 34 juveniles in action and while medals were hard to come by we had some fine performances. None better than Shane Buckley in the boys U/13 who won the race after a great battle and led the county to the silver team medals. Tadgh O’Donnell and Taine Astwood also had great runs in this race. We had three girls on the county U/13 girls team Led home by Millie Kelly in 40th followed by Paula Quirle, Aisling DeCruis, Mary Ellen Holmes and Niamh Buckley to complete the club team. Club and county were out of the medals. We had a team of four in the boys U/9 Conor Hickey,Cian Buckley,Jack Ferncombeand Shane Hennessey but they were out of the medals. Our girls U/9 team was led home by Belle Kelly in 20th and was well supported by Ellisse Kelly, Emma Hayes, Mia McCormack, Muireann O’Neill and Nollaig Kilmartin. They finished 10th club. In the Girls U/11 we had eight athletes go to the start and they were led home by Sophie Moynihan and she got good support from Ruby Kelly, Brid Quirke, Kate McCarthy, Anna Butler, Clodagh Kilmartin, Emma Kingston and Roisin Ferncombe. They finished 11th of 18 teams. Our boys U/11 were led home by Jonathan Ryan with Darragh Hayes, Jack Ryan, Conor O’Donnell and Cathal Heney completing the team they were out of the medals. In the Girls U/15 Kate Ferncombe in 20th and Orla Ryan in 33rd both running out of age were the first two Tipperary athletes hone but the team was 4th. Stephen McDonald was the 6thscorer on the boys U/18 county team. Our next juvenile outing will be the national even age championships which will be held in Abbotstown, Dublin on the 25th of November we have five athletes qualified.



MUNSTER SENIOR CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS / LADIES MAKE HISTORY

The Munster Senior Cross Country Championships were held on Sunday the 11th of November in Turnpike and hosted by Moycarkey/Coolcroo AC. We had 9 senior athletes compete. The ladies raced over 6k. First home for the club was 6th Dymphna Ryan, she was closely followed by 7th Linda Grogan. Great to see these two on such fine form placing at the top of the field. Next we had 26th Karen Coughlan and 28th Mairead Julian. The girls ran a fantastic race to claim the Gold Medals in the Club event. The first Dundrum AC team to win Munster Senior Gold medals. Congratulations from us all. Dymphna was 2nd scorer and Linda 3rd scorer on the County Team that also won the Gold County Team Medals. The men's race was ran over 10k. Here we had 5 athletes compete. Kevin Moore ran a fine race to show he is amongst the best on the province placing 5th. Next we had 33rd Eamon Morrissey, 41st Paudie Coen, 45th Stephen Ryan and 47th Jim Hally. The club placed 5th in the team event and Kevin and Eamon won Bronze medals on the County Team.



THOMAS KENT 10K

The Thomas Kent 10k was held on Sunday the 11th of November in Castlelyons, Co Cork and hosted by St Nicholas AC. We had 6 athletes compete. First home for the club and running a fantastic time was 102nd Yvonne Heaney 47:24, 144th Christina Fryday 49:39, 235th Elaine Murphy 54:35, 311th Jan O'Dwyer 58:09, 384th Claire Ryan 1:01:29 and 461st Naoimh Dooley 1:06:56



CLONMEL 4K SERIES

The Clonmel 4k Series was held on Wednesday the 7th of November. We had the two of the Keane siblings racing who both respectively finished 4th Man and 4th Lady. Martin Keane finished 4th in 14:57 and Mary Keane was 23rd in 17:26.