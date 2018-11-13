Mooreabbey Milers AC

Munster Senior Cross Country

Last Sunday the Munster senior cross country was hosted in Turnpike Co. Tipperary. On a wintry showery morning we had two juveniles Ben Coughlan in the U19 who had a 6km run and David Moran in the U11 who had a 1.5km run take part. Both boys put in powerful runs with David finishing mid pack in his race while Ben had a top 20 finish securing him a county place with the Tipperary team.

Listowel Half Marathon and 10K

The Listowel Half Marathon and 10K took place last Saturday in the County Kerry. The Race was organised by the Local Running Club The Kerry Crusaders. Listowel is a market town and is situated on the River Feale. Both races started in the famous Listowel Race Course. The route took in the town of Listowel and its environs. The Kerry Crusaders is a charitable group of walkers, runners and cyclists who raise money for children with special needs in County Kerry by undertaking long distance runs and cycles. Out supporting this run from the club was Padraigin Riggs. Padraigin finished 6th in her category.

European 5km

Club runner Kieran Lees bought a bit of European flare to the club this week by taking in Crosul 5km race while travelling in the central romian city of Brasov which is North of the capital Bucharest. Kieran crossed the finish line in this beautiful city in a time of 15.49.

Good Luck Wishes

The club would like to wish Willie O'Donoghue the very best of luck as he competes for club, county and country in the British and Irish masters cross country this weekend in Swansea Wales. Willie was selected to represent Ireland after he had a top 10 finish at the open international in Dublin last month. Willie with the club only a mere three years already has had success at club, county, provincial and national levels in the cross country, mountains, roads and track. Willie is becoming no stranger to wearing the green and white of Ireland as he has already represented Ireland in the world mountain running in 2017 in Slovakia and 2018 in Slovenia.

Training Adults

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome. Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included in the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events.

Registration forms are available at training.

Training Juveniles

Training in the community field in Galbally Monday nights at 7pm and Thursday nights at 6pm. For insurance reasons all juveniles must be registered with the club. Registration forms are available at training each night. Cost of Registration is €15 per juvenile. (Family rates available).

Teenage Training

The club is growing and expanding all the time so Tom Blackburn is going to provide specific training to the teenagers. Tom will provide this training for six weeks initially. It will start on Monday 5th of November at 7 pm. If you feel your child would benefit from this or you know someone who would be interested let us know. Numbers will be restricted so do get in early. For insurance reasons children must be registered with the club to part-take in the training programme. (Registration €15 per child).

Save The Date

With 6 weeks left to Christmas here's a date for the diary. On Saturday 29th December the Mooreabbey Milers will host their annual mile dash. So add the date to your dairy whether your looking for a PB or a stroll with the family this is the place to be. More details to follow next week