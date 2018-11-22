Thurles Crokes AC

Munster Juvenile Relays

Thurles Crokes U16 Boys Team followed up their silver medals at the Munster Cross-country championships in Kerry with more silver at the Munster Relays in Clarecastle, Clare on Sunday. The team of Emmett Fogarty, Jack O’Mara, Darragh Minogue and Alex Crowley were always to the fore after Emmett’s lead off leg, with Jack attacking and snatching the lead on the 2nd leg. Thurles stayed cometive through strong runs from Darragh and Alex and finished just 2 seconds off the winners. Excellent running from the entire team!

Munster Master's Cross Country

Clarecastle Co. Clare was the venue for the Munster Master Cross country 2018. Seven Crokes athletes made the journey and ran very well on the day. In the ladies section we had Carmel Fitzgibbon and Eileen McCullough in 7th & 8th O35 both scoring members on the silver winning county team. Martina Ryan ran very well to finish 7th O50. In the men's race we had a superb performance from our four athlete's Denis, John Fitz, John Treacy and John Russell to claim 2nd club team with all four, scoring members on the silver winning Tipp county team. Denis also claimed individual bronze in the O40 section. All results can be seen on munsterathletics.ie

County Novice B Cross Country

These championship were ran on November 4 in Moyne. We had three athletes compete in the mens section with Liam Shanahan running a great race to finish 2nd overall, backed up by TJ Bowden 30th and Ray O'Riordan 33rd. Well done to all.