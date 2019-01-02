Golden Christmas for Mooreabbey Milers AC at County Senior and Masters Indoors

County Senior and Master Indoors

The county senior and master indoors were held in Nenagh, Co Tipperary last Sunday. We had four men representing the club and a mighty job they did bringing home no less than 9 gold medals and 1 bronze. Stuart Moloney started off early that morning picking up the 1st gold of the day in the masters 3k this was quickly followed by Willie O'Donoghue and Damien Holian also picking up gold in their 3k race. Not letting the side down was Larry O'Grady picking up gold in the shot putt and the long jump. Then it was back to Damien picking up bronze in the 200m followed by a gold for Willie in the 800m then it was back to Larry again with a gold in the high jump and weight for distance and finally to round the day out another gold for Willie in the 1,500m.

Clonmel 4 Mile

The itch and the scratch couldn't be kept at bay even on Christmas day for some of these guys fitting in a few training ks as they eagerly awaited the the next big run.

Clonmel on St Stephens Day it was to be with a nice little 4 mile. The purple and white of Mooreabbey was well represented donning the vests were Tom Blackburn, Willie O'Donoghue, Marie O'Shea, Damien Holian, Patrick Holian and Mary Pyke. These guys weren't shy in taking most of their category prizes. Tom Blackburn took 1st in his Willie O'Donoghue also took 1st in his, while Marie O'Shea took 2nd in hers. Damien was 3rd in his while Patrick was also 3rd junior. Mary's ambitions were also fulfilled improving on time and position from 2017.

Kilbacanty 8k

Not to be out done by her husband Stuart was Martina Moloney taking on the Kilbacanty 8k race in Galway on St Stephens day. Putting in a cracker of a race Martina crossed the finish line 1st lady with over a minute and a half to spare on 2nd lady.

Mile Dash

On Saturday afternoon last the club hosted its annual fundraiser The Mile Dash. A fun run for the whole family. Some of the club's youngest participants not even in their first pair of walking shoes yet to our more seasoned superstars passed through the square out onto old street to the finish line at the ancient monastic ruin of Mooreabbey from which our club gets it's name. Making her debut for the club was Aine McGrath flying in to take 3rd lady overall. Other club winners included first male junior Ben Coughlan, 1st girl in Toms teens was Sinead Blackburn and 1st boy was Oisin Fawl.

Over all winners were Rory O’Connor with a time of 4:32. Paddy Cummins clocked 4:43 for second and John Fitzgibbon 4:45 for third.

Fastest lady was Susan Murnane with a time of 5:30, Dymphna Ryan was second with 5:35 and local girl Aine McGrath third with 6:07.

Christmas Cracker

The forest trails of Slieve na muc in the Glen of Aherlow was the destination last Sunday for Tom Blackburn, Marie O'Shea, Mary Pyke, John Hayes, Paddy Bourke, Paddy O'Shea, Louise Rennie, Jo Hinchey, Mary Hinchy, Padraigin Riggs and Mags Delaney and all in the name of a fundraiser fun run for SEMRA. Titled the Christmas Cracker there was two distances to choose from 9.5k and 16k. Well done to all who took part.

Togher 5k

This is always a popular race and is one of the biggest in Cork over Christmas holidays. As 5k courses go, this one is pretty fast one and it's mostly around quiet housing estate roads. All proceeds from the race will go to Cork Mental Health Foundation and Togher AC. Ryan's Supervalu Togher were the main sponsors of the event. Out supporting this event from the club was James Fletcher. James had an amazing run and finished in a powerful time 18.06.

Happy New Year

The committee and club would like to wish all its members, family and extended community a peaceful and happy 2019. Looking forward to seeing you all on the road, in the field or on the trails and mountains throughout the year.