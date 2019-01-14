Mooreabbey Milers: County Senior Championship Success On Home Turf

County Senior Cross Country

The county cross country season came to a close last Sunday with the county Tipperary senior cross country which was held on home ground in our quaint little village of Galbally. What a day was had for the ladies and gents of the purple and white. With the ladies covering 6k and the men covering 10k this was a very successful but tough course. The weather turned against us when the competitors started arriving with a dirty mist blowing down from the Galtees. Both Aoife Courtney and Stuart Moloney ran a mighty race with both taking a bronze individual medal finishing 3rd overall. Our ladies 'A' team of Aoife Courtney, Sarah Fitzpatrick and Mary Louise Ryan took home silver. Our ladies 'B' team of Marie O'Shea, Martina Moloney and Aine McGrath took home gold, this being Aines first competitive run for the club. Our mens 'B' team of Willie O'Donoghue, Liam O'Donnell and Ger Hanley took home bronze. Unfortunately our mens 'A' team of Stuart Moloney, Kieran Lees, Tom Blackburn and Kevin Lenihan finished just outside the medals in 4th with Damien Holian and Denis Ryan putting in a great shift on the field. The traffic was managed by Paddy Bourke, Larry O Grady, John Hayes, Mairead and Lynda Hynes, Ger Griffin and Johnny Cunningham. After the run all hands were on deck again when a spread was put on in the community centre. Our ladies Patricia Blackburn, Patricia Ryan, Catherine Hogan, Catherine Blackburn, Lynda and Mairead Hynes put in a great shift here. The club would like to thank their makers and bakers and Jane on photography.

Munster Mountain Running Association

The opening race to the 2019 Munster Mountain Running Association took place last Sunday. All styles of runners were seen taking on a firm favourite the famous Corrin Hill just out side Fermoy Co. Cork. The club was well represented with the legs of Barry Hartnett, Robert Cunningham, Patrick Hartigan, Mary Pyke and Mandy Parslow taking on the 6.6km route. A big congrats goes to Ryan Cunningham who ran his first MMRA race on Corrin Hill as a junior last Sunday following in the footsteps of Mam, Dad and older brother Ewan.

Training Adults

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome. Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included in the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events.

Registration forms are available at training €30 per adult.

Training Juveniles

Training in the community field in Galbally Monday nights at 7pm and Thursday nights at 6pm. For insurance reasons all juveniles must be registered with the club. Registration forms are available at training each night. Cost of Registration is €20 per juvenile. (Family rates available).



Beginners

Classes continue for beginners on Monday night's 7pm to 8pm in the community field in Galbally facilitate by Patricia Blackburn.