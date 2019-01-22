Mooreabbey Milers AC: From night owls to early birds

The Newcastle 5k

On a cold Chilly Sunday morning Willie O'Donoghue and Gerard Hanley made the trek to Newcastle Co Tipperary to support the Newcastle national school. A 5k organised by the teachers and community was to be their adventure. On a windy and hilly course both men done themselves proud. Willie O Donoghue finished 7th overall and took 1st O/50 while Gerard Hanley had a mighty run finishing 16th overall.

Ballyhoura midnight Marathon and Ballyhoura Moonlight Challenge

Last May this event started as an idea last Friday night at midnight it became a reality. A marathon and half marathon in the moonlight. A replica of the Art O Neill Challenge. The times might not have been as fast as Art O Neill as there was no red coats in pursuit. As many History readers will probably know, Art, Henry and Hugh escaped from Dublin Castle on the night of 6 January 1592. From there they headed south-west via what are now the modern suburbs of Harold’s Cross and Tallaght and the country roads of Boharnabreena and Kilbride, before tackling the wild west Wicklow mountain territory of Black Hill, Billy Byrne’s Gap, south past Mullacleevaun and all the way to Table Track, and to the ultimate safety of Glenmalure. It is extraordinary to think that other than Art, who sadly died, the rest of the party that night made it to Glenmalure in an era of rags and poor footwear (not to mention that they had a tough start crawling through the Castle sewers!). One runner after the race stated, Well done everyone involved in organising this event. No stone left unturned. What a start to 2019. We had runners and volunteers make this night the success that it was. We had 2 men take on the moonlight marathon Kevin Lenihan and Denis Ryan and we had 3 ladies and 3 men run the half Marie O Shea, Louise Rennie and Jo Drea the men were Liam O'Donnell, Paddy Bourke and John Hayes. On the volunteer front giving up their nights sleep was Tom and Patricia Blackburn, Jane and Ger Griffin, Patricia Ryan, Robert Cunningham, Damien Holian and Mary Pyke.

Castlecomer Discovery Park

While some were still recovering from the trails and mountains of Friday night Patrick Hartigan was taking on another one in Co Kilkenny last Sunday. Castlecomer Discovery Park is a Social Community Enterprise set in the former grounds of the Wandesforde Estate, Castlecomer Discovery Park comprises 80 acres of stunning natural woodland and lakes and began as a community project to rejuvenate the town of Castlecomer following the closure of the coal mines in 1969. This park opened to the public in 2007. The Park continues to evolve and is actively developing a range of exciting recreational, cultural and educational activities for visitors of all ages. Patrick competed and had a great run in the IMRA 9k south east league run.

AGM

The Mooreabbey Milers held their AGM on January 7. The following committee were elected.

President Tom Blackburn

Chairperson Patricia Ryan

Secretary Kevin Lenihan

Treasurer John Hayes

PRO Lynda Hynes

Registerar Marie O Shea

Development officer Stuart Moloney

Kit Officer Liam O'Donnell

Photography Jane and Ger Griffin and Lynda Hynes

Assistant secretary Tom Blackburn

Assistant PRO Jane Griffin.

The club thanked outgoing Secretary Patricia Blackburn for all her hard work over the past few years.

Training Adults

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome. Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included in the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events. Registration forms are available at training €30 per adult.

Training Juveniles

Training in the community field in Galbally Monday nights at 7pm and Thursday nights at 6pm. For insurance reasons all juveniles must be registered with the club and must reach their 7th birthday during 2019. Registration forms are available at training each night. Cost of Registration is €20 per juvenile. (Family rates available).

Beginners

Classes continue for beginners on Monday night's 7pm to 8pm in the community field in Galbally facilitated by Patricia Blackburn.

Mooreabbey Milers Club events for 2019

Pop the dates in your diary.

Michael Curley Cunningham 4 Mile Galbally (Friday May 10).

Cahir Half Marathon and Relay (Saturday July 6).

Mile Dash (Saturday December 28).