Bronze for Moyne AC at the County Road Relay Championships in Clonoulty

County Road Relay Championships

Clonoulty was the venue for the county road relays that started off the road season on Sunday last. Thankfully, it was a dry day, with a cold wind that reminded everyone that winter is still well and truly with us! We had 12 athletes competing for the club comprising of two ladies’ teams and one men’s team.

First out, at noon, were the ladies. We were fortunate to have 2 teams competing for the club – one in the ‘A’ and the second team in the ‘B’ competition with all teams starting together. Brigid Gleeson ran the first 800m leg that began on the road and saw the athletes sprinting into the GAA grounds. Her strong finish helped Sharon Cantwell to keep their good position in the 1,500m leg of the relay. Next was Emma Gleeson who ran a very convincing 800m leg, where she gained great ground for the team. Angela Fogarty completed the final leg of the relay, which was a challenging 3,000m. It was a close battle for 2nd and 3rd position but Angela pulled away in her final 800m to clinch the bronze team medal in the ‘A’ category. In the ‘B’ category, Susan Fogarty, who thankfully stepped in at the last minute, ran the first 800m leg, coming in hot on Brigid’s heels. Edel Delaney’s consistent pace in the 1,500m leg kept the team well in contention. Ber Spillane set off on the 3rd leg of 800m making great strides to set Siobhan Power up for the 3,000m leg. She ran evenly until the last 300m when pressure from the Dundrum athlete threatened and she accelerated away to clinch the bronze team medal.

Once the ladies relays were completed, the men’s teams got into position. First out for Moyne AC was Richie Daly who sprinted the 800m down to the second runner on the team, Nathan Bowe. Nathan ran the 1,500m strongly and passed the baton to Brendan Delaney. Brendan, who also stepped into the team at the last minute, ran a convincing 800m leg where Jodie Sweeney completed the last 3,000m leg of the relay, which sees the athletes undertake the hill on the far side of the grounds four times. They finished 6th overall and 3rd in the ‘B’ category. Well done to all the athletes who represented the club proudly and effectively!!



National Junior Indoor Track & Field Championships

Katie Bergin & Sean Burke represented the club in this highly regarded event on the Irish athletics calendar. Katie was competing in the Ladies Junior 60mts and 200mts with Sean in action in the Men's Junior 200mts.

Competition was very competitive with national and international stars in action and indeed in her heat of the 60mts Katie had international athlete Patience Jumbo-Guala as a competitor and this heat saw three athletes qualify for the final, such was the quality on offer with Patience finishing second overall. Katie finished 5th in the heat in a time of 8.38. It was then on to the 200mts where again against strong opposition including the overall winner Davicia Patterson, Beechmount Harriers, Katie finished 4th in a pb of 27.20. Nothing easy in these championships! Well done Katie and there is certainly much to look forward to in your next championship outing.

Sean also had to contend with top class opposition in his 200mts with over 20 athletes entered. Such was the competitive nature of his heat that two of the athletes qualified for the final of the event with Sean finishing 5th in a new pb of 25.16. Nothing like competition to get the best out of a person! Well done Sean on a terrific competition.



All Ireland Juvenile "B" & Masters Cross Country Championships

Sunday next, 3rd February, brings the curtain down on the cross-country season with the staging of the All Ireland Juvenile "B" and Masters Cross Country Championships in Dundalk IT. The club have 24 athletes travelling to the event and the following are wished the very best of luck - Boys U/11 - Billy Gleeson, Jim O'Neill, Denis Brolan, Jack Reddan, Rogan Lyons, Bill Cussen, Shane Moloney. Girls U/11- Alana Spillane, Dearbhla Gleeson, Ruth Phelan, Maeve Leahy. Girls U/13 - Saoirse Doran, Blathnaid Lloyd, Amy Reddan, Aisling O'Loughlin. Boys U/13 - David Doyle, Frank Doyle, Jack Gleeson, Jack Flanagan, Adam Phelan, Paddy Cussen. Girls U/15 - Mary Cussen. Boys U/15 - Tomas Cussen. Masters Ladies - Angela Fogarty.