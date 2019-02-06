Dundrum AC athletes compete at the Irish Life Health National Masters Cross Country Champions

IRISH LIFE HEALTH NATIONAL MASTERS CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Irish Life Health National Masters Cross Country Championships were held in Dundalk IT on Sunday February 3. The course and conditions were good for cross country, with misty, cold weather. We had 9 athletes compete in the masters. The ladies raced over 4k and we had the quartet who won the Munster Senior Club and the Munster Master's Club. Dymphna Ryan went with the leaders and was first woman for club and county home in 17th in 15:18 and was 6th O35. Linda Grogan followed closely in 22nd in 15:24 and was 9th O35, she was second home for club and county. Next we had 48th Karen Coughlan 16:11 (17th O35) and 78th Mairead Julian 17:13 (21st O40). Dymphna and Linda were on the County Team that placed 4th and the the four ladies was 5th Club Team. We had 5 men race over the 7k distance for the Men's Masters. First home for the club was 25th Dermot Hayes 23:25 (4th O50), he was followed by 67th Gareth McGlinchey 24:59 (33rd O35), 171st Jim Hally 27:40 (42nd O50), 207th Michael Moore 28:57 (21st O55) and 211th John Moore 29:19 (7th O60). The Tipp O35 team was 5th County Team, the O60 team were 4th County and 6th Club. Well done to all running so well in such a large and competitive field.



IRISH LIFE HEALTH NATIONAL JUVENILE B CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Irish Life Health National Juvenile B Cross Country Championships were held in Dundalk IT on Sunday February 3 along with the Master's and Intermediate races. We had 10 juveniles compete. In the Girls U11 we had 43rd Brid Quirke, 67th Emma Kingston, 80th Clodagh Kilmartin and 83rd Ruby Kelly. The girls were 11th Club and the County was 7th. In the Girls U13 we had 25th Millie Kelly, 46th Paula Quirke, 62nd Niamh Buckley and 82nd Mary Ellen Holmes. The girls were 8th Club and the County was 5th. In the Boys U13 Tadgh O'Donnell places very well in 14th and the County team was 4th. In the Girls U15 Orla Ryan ran very well to place 8th, unfortunately there was no County Team.



JOHN TREACEY DUNGARVAN 10 MILE

The very popular John Treacey Dungarvan 10 Mile was held on Sunday February 3 in Co Waterford. We had 5 athletes compete. First home for the club was Michael Ryan in 1:03:46. Next we had Noel Casey 1:15:24, closely followed by PJ Holmes 1:15:34, Brid Quirke 1:19:31 and Christina Fryday 1:22:44.