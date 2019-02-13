Medal glory for Moyne AC at Munster Junior, Senior & Masters Indoor Track & Field championships

Munster U/9-U/11 Indoor Track & Field Championships

The Munster Indoor Championships took place on Saturday last in Nenagh Indoor Stadium. We had 4 juvenile athletes representing the club and they placed well in their respective heats. Ciara Joyce competed in the U10 500m and the long jump. In the U11 age group, Billy Gleeson ran in the 600m. Eleanor Doyle competed in the 60m and the long jump and Ruth Phelan ran in the 600m while also competing in the long jump. At time of going to press the full results are not to hand but well done to you all on what was a major championship to be part of.

Munster Junior, Senior & Masters Indoor Track & Field Championships

Nenagh Indoor Stadium was a hive of activity on Sunday when the Munster Junior, Senior & Masters Indoor Track and Field Championships took place. Entries were up on previous years, but our 25 competing athletes did not let that phase them as they produced some stunning performances including Munster Championship Best Performances and Personal Bests over the various distances from sprints to middle distance. Medals of all colours were won by our youngest to oldest but as full details of these excellent results were not to hand at time of going to press we will give a full update in next week’s issue.



County Novice Road Championships

The club will host the County Novice Road Championships this Sunday, February 17. The races get underway with the ladies 3k at 12 noon followed immediately by the men’s 6k. The race takes place around the usual Burma route and being on home ground we hope to field teams in both the ladies and men events. Support for the athletes appreciated. Donations of sandwiches and confectionary would be welcome. Anyone interested in helping on the day please talk to one of the club officials.



Munster U/12-U/19 Indoor Track & Field Championships

These Championships take place on the weekend of February 23 and 24 in the Nenagh Indoor Arena. All athletes wishing to be entered in this championship should give their name to Geraldine at training this week.



Anniversary Games

The club are hosting our Anniversary Games again this year. This is a track & field evening meeting and will be run on Wednesday, July 10 at 6.30pm. There are races for junior, senior and masters from 200mts to the mile along with field events. The major races are the Senior Men’s mile and Ladies 800mts. Cash prizes on offer for all races. An attempt on a sub four-minute mile and a sub 2.05 800mts will be on offer with additional bonuses if they succeed. All interested please get in contact with the club by e-mail at hello@moyneathleticclub.com or contacting Martin on 087- 2681524 or John on 086-8403515. Keep an eye to our website and Facebook page for updates.

AIT International Grand Prix

Wednesday evening next, 13th February, sees the staging of the AIT International Grand Prix in the Athlone Indoor Track Facility. A bus load of club members will travel to this top-class indoor meeting where senior athletes from both home and abroad will showcase their talent. It’s a great opportunity for the club to see this talent on home soil so our thanks to those who organised the tickets and travel. A great night’s entertainment is guaranteed.