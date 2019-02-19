Dundrum AC participate in the County Novice Road Championships

COUNTY NOVICE ROAD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The County Novice Road Championships were held on Sunday the 17th of February in Moyne and hosted by Moyne AC. The ladies raced over 3k and the men over 6k. Conditions were mild with strong winds for some of the race, the wind was behind the runners for the majority of the last km, which helped for fast finishes.

In the ladies race we had a club record entry of 9 ladies making up 3 teams. Karen Coughlan lead the club home in a fine performance of running, this woman is really on fantastic form finishing 5th in a speedy time 11:31 well over a minute faster than the previous year and a new PB. Next we had 10th Mary Keane who ran very well in 12:02 and 11th Laura McCarthy Armstrong in a PB time of 12:08. These 3 won the Bronze Team Medals only one point short of Silver. Next we had 12th Patricia Ryan in a PB time of 12:11 and 13th Catherine Fogarty in a PB time of 12:17 both of these ladies making their debut in this Championship, and 16th Mairead Julian 12:44. These 3 finished a strong 5th in the team event. Next we had 17th Aisling Crowe in a PB time of 12:52 making her debut for the club in her first ever race, a fantastic debut to racing, she was followed by 21st Rebecca Lenehan 13:24 and 25th Catherine Quinn 14:15 who made her debut in this Championship. These 3 placed 8th in the team event. This leaves the club in a strong position for the Novice B on the 31st of March. Karen doesn't qualify due to placing in the top 5 and Mary doesn't qualify as she is a previous winner of the race. It still leaves us with a team of 7 . It was great to see soo many out on the day and running well together.

In the Men's race we had 13 athletes compete. Dermot Hayes ran a great race to win a well deserved Silver in a quick time 20:00, he was followed by 4th Gareth McGlinchey in 20:48, 11th Colm Bradshaw 21:32 and 19th Ruadhri Devitt 22:19. These 4 won the Silver Team Medals. Next we had 21st John Kelly 22:32, 23rd Michael J Ryan 22:38, 25th Michael Ryan 22:50 and 29th Jerry McCarthy 23:10 and making his debut for the club and this Championship. These 4 placed 6th team. Next was 30th Paudie Coen 23:14, 37th Stephen Ryan 23:50, 38th Jim Hally 24:05 and 43rd Noel Casey 25:07. These 4 placed 10th team, and 52nd Eamon Morrissey 26:35. We have 9 athletes that qualify for the Novice B leaving us in a strong position. Dermot and Gareth are ineligible for placing in the top 8 and Ruadhri and Michael Ryan have won the Novice B previously.