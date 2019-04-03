Dundrum AC win big at County Novice B Road Championships in Ballingarry

COUNTY NOVICE B ROAD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The County Novice B Road Championships were held on Sunday, March 31 in Ballingarry and hosted by Cooquill AC. The ladies races over 3k and the men over 6k. Conditions were good on a warm dry sunny day. The course was an out and back with an uphill drag and hill finish for the second half of each race. We had 10 athletes compete. In the ladies race we had 5 compete. First home for the club was 3rd Mairead Julian 12:26 winning Bronze her first individual medal outside of Masters Championships. Mairead went with the leading pack of five but fell behind after 1.5km, she then had a fantastic last 600m of so and pushed forward into a fantastic finish to claim her place on the podium. She was followed closely by 4th Catherine Fogarty 12:33 who also to fight for her place the whole race. Next was 6th Laura McCarthy Armstrong 12:55 who held off Clonmel AC's third athlete her finished behind her. This lead to the three girls winning the Cup and Gold Team Medals for the first time in 10 years in these Championships. Clonmel AC finished on the same points as us, but we had 3 athletes home first. Also running very well was 8th Patricia Ryan 13:06 and 9th Rebecca Lenehan 13:28. It was Mairead, Catherine and Patricia's debut to these Championships. In the Men's race we also had 5 athletes compete. Here Colm Bradshaw went to the forefront and opened a considerable gap over the last 3k to claim a very well deserved Gold and win the race in 20:41 well clear of second by 25 seconds. Next we had 12th Paudie Coen 22:25 and 13th Stephen Ryan 22:28. These three claimed the Bronze Team Medals. Also running was 18th Michael J Ryan 23:09 and 20th Jim Hally 23:22.



EAMON MOLONEY MEMORIAL 10K

The Eamon Moloney Memorial 10k was held in Co Clare on Saturday, March 30. Here Dymphna Ryan had a superb 10k showing she is back on form over longer distances as well. She placed 10th overall and 3rd Lady in a fantastic time 38:05.



AUTISM AWARENESS 6K

The Autism Awareness 6k was held on Sunday, March 31 in Roscrea. Here we had 3 athletes compete. First home for the club was 54th Christina Fryday in a PB time if 28:37 and was 5th Lady and 1st Lady O40. Next we had 77th Elaine Murphy 31:37 and 88th Patricia Moloney 32:57.



NATIONAL JUVENILE INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

The National Juvenile Indoor Championships were held in Athlone on Sunday, March 31. We had one athlete compete, Shane Buckley in the Boys U/14 800m. He once again did the club and his family proud by winning the Gold medal. Shane went in to the lead from the start and pushed the pace over the whole race to come home a dominant winner in a fine time of 2:15. Well done to Shane who is a fantastic runner and is making a name for himself at National level. He runs very well over road, track and cross country.