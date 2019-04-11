Dundrum AC men win County Intermediate Road Championship cup

The County Intermediate Road Championships were held on Sunday, April 7 in Ballyneale and hosted by Carrick On Suir Roadrunners AC. The course was fast in most parts with a long climb in the middle. The women raced over 4k and the men did the same loop twice to cover 8k. Conditions were dry and warm and we had 14 athletes compete. In the ladies race we fielded two teams. Karen Coughlan went with the leading group and kept in a strong position to finish well in 6th in 16:07. Mary Keane came through strong and pushed after to 2k to place 9th in 16:34. Next we had 13th Laura McCarthy Armstrong 17:07, 14th Mairead Julian 17:11, 15th Patricia Ryan 17:23 and 17th Aisling Crowe 17:46. Our two teams were out of medals and placed 4th and 6th. Great to see so many women competing with this being Patricia and Aislings debut to this Championship. In the Men's race we had Dermot and Gareth along with Joey Feery of Clonmel AC in the second group behind the three leaders. They stuck together and finished very well with 5th Dermot Hayes 26:51 and 6th Gareth McGlinchey 27:02. Eamon Morrissey ran a great race and was closing the gap all the time to place 7th in 27:11, he was followed by 9th Colm Bradshaw 27:30. These four bunched very well together to win the Cup and the Gold Team Medals. Next we had 16th Ruadhri Devitt 29:42, 18th Michael Ryan 30:00, 20th Stephen Ryan 30:43 and 21st Jim Hally 30:51. These four placed 4th in the team event.



SONIA O'SULLIVAN COBH 10 MILE

The Sonia O'Sullivan Cobh 10 Mile was held on Sunday, April 7 in Cobh, Co Cork. It was a nice day for racing over a hilly course. Linda Grogan had a fantastic race to place 34th overall and 2nd Lady in 1:05:43.



MANCHESTER MARATHON

The Manchester Marathon was held on Sunday, April 7. John Kelly travelled to England to complete the long distance of 26.2 miles. He ran a very good time of 3:28:42.



MORRISON BMW 6K SERIES

The first of the Morrison BMW 6k Series was held on Wednesday, April 3 in Clonmel. It's a predict your own time, no timing devices allowed. We had three athletes compete. In brackets is their predicted time. Coming home first was the club was 5th Dymphna Ryan 23:29 (22:36). Next we had 44th Laura McCarthy Armstrong 27:07 (27:00) and 74th Patricia Ryan 28:58 (29:00).