Gallery: Bronze medals for Dundrum AC athletes at the County Junior, Senior and Masters Outdoor Track and Field championships

COUNTY JUNIOR, SENIOR AND MASTERS OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The County Junior, Senior and Masters Outdoor Track and Field Championships were held on Sunday, April 28 in Templemore. We had 13 athletes compete over an array of fields. In the 100m we had 5 compete. In the Junior race Stephen McDonald won Bronze. In the Senior race Laura McCarthy Armstrong won Bronze. In the O35 race Patricia Ryan was 4th and Brid Quirke 6th. In the O40 Jan O'Dwyer won Gold. In the 4x 100m we had one Ladies Masters Team who won Bronze. The team was Jan O'Dwyer, Brid Quirke, Christina Fryday and Patricia Ryan. In the 200m race we had 4 compete. In the Senior race Laura McCarthy Armstrong won Bronze. In the O35 race Patricia Ryan was 4th and Brid Quirke was 6th. In the O40 Noel Casey won Bronze. In the 400m O35 race Patricia Ryan won Bronze and Noel Casey won Silver in the O40. In the 800m Stephen McDonald won Gold in the Junior race and Laura McCarthy Armstrong won Gold in the Senior. In the 3,000m O60 John Moore won Gold. In the 5,000m Gareth McGlinchey won Gold in the O35, Dermot Hayes won Gold in the O50 and Micharl Moore won Gold in the O55. In the Shot Putt, Yvonne Heaney was 4th O35, Liam O'Dwyer won O65 Bronze and John Kelly won O70 Silver. In the High Jump Noel Casey won Silver in the O40 and Liam O'Dwyer won Gold in the O65. In the Weight for Distance Liam O'Dwyer won Silver in the O65 and John Kelly won Gold in the O70. Liam O'Dwyer also won the following in the O65 category; Gold in the Hammer, and Silver in Discus and Javelin. Great to see a good crowd with Stephen, Laura, Patricia, Brid and Christina making their debut in these Championships. With President and Founder of our Club John Kelly, Chairman John Moore, Secretary Michael Moore and PRO Laura McCarthy Armstrong. With a medal haul between everyone of 9 Golds, 7 Silvers and 10 Bronzes. Well done to Patricia and Brid who competed in the ladies O35 on the day which happened to be the most competitive field on the day.



BK5K

Our BK5K is on this Wednesday, May 1 at 8pm. It's a flat and fast 5k course perfect for everybody. For all ages and abilities. €10 entry and chip timed. Registration in the Scout Hall in Dundrum. Ample refreshments provided post race.