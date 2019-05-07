Mooreabbey Milers athletes Tom and Willie conquer the Ballyhoura's

Ballyhoura Mountain Running Festival 2019

The Munster weather gods shone down on us again last weekend and gave us a glorious day for the Ballyhoura Mountain Running Festival. Race Director for the day was club member Lynda Hynes and MMRA president Robbie Williams with their band of club member helpers who made this festival of race the success that it was Tom, Patricia and Shinead Blackburn, Willie O'Donoghue, Mairead Hynes, Jane and Ger Griffin, Marie O'Shea, Mary and Eoin Pyke, Barry Hartnett, Kevin Lenihan, Denis Ryan, John Hayes, Mandy Parslow, Catherine Hogan, Damien Holian and Johnny Cunningham.

We had four different disciplines across the the morning. First off in the Ultra at 6.30am was Robert Cunningham following at 8.30am in the marathon was Tom Blackburn, Kevin Lenihan and Denis Ryan. The half marathon got under way at 10.30am with club members Barry Hartnett, Daruiz Gazdowicz, John Hayes and Patricia Ryan taking part. Finally at noon in the (slightly longer) 10k was Willie O'Donoghue, Gerard Griffin, Paddy Bourke, Patrick Hartigan, Catherine Hogan, Patricia Blackburn and sweeper Damien Holian. An impressive day was had all around with Gerard Griffin just back from injury finishing in a brilliant 4th place and completing his 100th mountain run, Tom Blackburn was crowned king of the marathon after taking first place by a mile and Willie O'Donoghue was crowned king of the 10k crossing the line taking first place by 10 minutes. Barry Hartnett finished just short of the podium in 4th place in the half marathon and Patricia Ryan was 4th lady in the 10k.

BK5K Dundrum

On Wednesday evening last Patrick Holian, Willie O'Donoghue, Damien Holian, Ger Hanley, Marie O'Shea, Mary Pyke, Patricia Ryan and Ryan & Ruairi Cunningham all took to the start line of the BK5K in Dundrum County Tipperary. There was massive performances all around with a PB by a minute by Ger Hanley and category wins for Patrick Holian, Mary Pyke and Willie O'Donoghue. The stars of the night were brothers Ryan & Ruairi Cunningham at just the tender ages of 9 and 10 they finished the course together in just over 30 minutes.

Regeneron Great Limerick Run

Not content with running a half marathon on Saturday we had Barry Hartnett and John Hayes in Limerick City on Sunday for the regeneron great Limerick run. Barry took part in the marathon relay while John Hayes kept his wife Deirdre company in the 6 mile. Also participating in half marathon was Maire O'Shea, Amie Hickey, Mary Pyke, Evan Wright, Mary Hinchy, Padraigin Riggs and Lorraine Peters. Also out in the 6 mile was Michelle Carey.

5 Steps Adventure Challenge

Liam O Donnell was in Carlow on Sunday morning for the steps adventure race. Liam chose to participate in the 5 steps challenge. The five steps consisted of a Road, Forest & Mountain Run of 10.5km

Then a short Cycle of 9km to Kayak Area

Into the Kayak on the River Barrow for 3km

Then back on his bike to Cycle through tough climbs & sharp bends for 23km bye finally a short half kilometre run to the finish line. Liam finished 3rd overall.

Annual Michael Curley Cunningham 4 Mile Run

The Annual Michael Curley Cunningham 4 Mile Run, Friday, May 10. Please Support

On this Friday, the Michael Curley Cunningham 4 Mile road race in Galbally. Friday, May 10 will see the race begin at 8.00pm sharp (please note change of time) at 'Jack Ryan's cross' on the Galbally to Garryspillane road. On the night the race will be chip timed by Premier Chip Timing and safety marshals will be on the route. The overall winner of the race will receive the Michael Curley Cunningham perpetual cup. Cash prizes for the 1st 3 men and women. Cash prize for breaking the course record currently 19.36 held by Niall Shanahan of An Brú. Category prizes male and female over 40, 50, 60. Join us in the community hall after for refreshments and presentations.

Training Adults

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome. Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included in the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events.

Registration forms are available at training €30 per adult.

Training Juveniles

Training in the community field in Galbally Monday nights at 7pm. For insurance reasons all juveniles must be registered with the club and must reach their 7th birthday during 2019. Registration forms are available at training each night. Cost of Registration is €20 per juvenile. (Family rates available).

Beginners

Classes continue for beginners on Monday night's 7pm to 8pm in the community field in Galbally facilitated by Patricia Blackburn. All abilities welcome.

Mooreabbey Milers Club events for 2019

- Cahir Half Marathon and Relay (Saturday, July 6). We have a massive €500 for first male and female home in this one.

- Mile Dash (Saturday, December 28)