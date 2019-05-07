Busy week for Dundrum AC members

GREAT LIMERICK RUN HALF MARATHON AND 6 MILE

The Great Limerick Run Half Marathon and 6 Mile was held on Sunday, May 5 and these also incorporated the Munster Half Marathon Championships. In the Half Marathon we had 4 compete. Linda Grogan had a fantastic race to place 4th Lady and 3rs O35 Lady in 1:24:09. Michael Moore ran 1:28:04 and was 2nd O55. Mairead Julian Kilmartin had a great race in a PB time of 1:39:32 and Claire Devitt ran 1:49:02. Munster results pending.

BALLYHOURA MOUNTAIN TRAIL HALF MARATHON AND 10K

The Ballyhoura Mountain Trail Half Marathon and 10k was held on Saturday, May 4. It started and finished in Kilfinane, Co Limerick. It crossed the mountain and forest trails between the borders of Co Cork and Co Limerick. Patricia Ryan ran the 10k race and finished 6th overall and 3rd Lady in 1:03:06. In the Hald Marathon we had 89th Brid Quirke 2:10:35 and 101st Christina Fryday 2:15:01.

PORTLAW 5 MILE

The Portlaw 5 Mile was held in Friday, May 3 and is a part of the Three Counties Challenge. After spearheading the BK5K Michael Ryan and Michael J Ryan took to Waterford to race themselves after being behind the scenes on Wednesday. Both ran very well with 11th Michael Ryan 29:03 and 13th Michael J Ryan 29:34.

BURMA CHALLENGE 5K

The Burma Challenge 5k is part of a 4 week challenge held by Moyne AC. John Moore ran very well in a time of 20:08.

BORRISOLEIGH MILE

The Borrisoleigh Mile was held on Easter Monday, April 22. All proceeds went towards St Joseph's Secondary School. We had a great turnout of 14 athletes, including junior, senior and Fit4life members. Shane Buckley ran a blinder of a race in a super quick time to finish 7th in a PB time of 4:50. He was one of only 8 to break the 5 minutes. A fantastic time and place to finish ahead of soo many senior athletes at the age of 14. Next we had 11th Dymphna Ryan running a very speedy time of 5:08 to place 2nd Lady. On her heels was 12th Stephen Buckley in the same time and a PB of 5:08. Next was our Chairperson 45th John Moore 6:06, followed by 66th Millie Kelly in a PB of 6:33, 79th Christina Fryday in a PB of 6:58, 82nd Niamh Buckley in a PB of 7:01, 110th Louise Moore 7:30, 120th Cian Buckley in a PB of 7:40, 124th Elaine Murphy 7:43, 138th Alana Fryday in a PB of 7:58, 141st Patricia Moloney 8:01, 154th Elisse Kelly in a PB of 8:21 and 290th Triona Buckley 12:20.

JOHN KELLY MEMORIAL 7.5K RUN

The John Kelly Memorial 7.5km Run was held in Loughmore on Wednesday, April 17. All funds were going towards Loughmore NS. Laura McCarthy Armstrong was 21st in 32:17 and was 3rd Lady just 2 seconds behind 2nd Lady. Martina Butlet ran very well to place 56th in 41:23.