Success for Dundrum AC at County Masters Cross Country in Thurles

COUNTY U23 AND MASTERS CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

The County U23 and Masters Cross Country Championships were held in Thurles on Sunday, November 3. The women raced over 4k and the men over 7k. We had 15 athletes compete. Eimear Loughman ran in the U23 and won Gold in 17:48. In the womens race we had 4 compete. Dymphna Ryan was the clear winner of the race in 15:25 and won Gold O35. Next we had 4th Karen Coughlan 16:49 continuing her great form and winning Bronze O35. Tish Ryan is also running great and placed 11th overall and 8th O35 in 17:44 and 20th Mairead Julian 19:14 and was 4th O45. Well done to Mairead to run 1 week after the marathon. The O35 team of Dymphna, Karen and Tish were clear winners of the Gold Medals and Cup in with a 10 point gap. In the mens race Dermot Hayes showed he is returning to form after a long injury. He placed 4th overall and won O50 Gold in 25:21. Colm Bradshaw competed for the first time in the Masters and placed 5th overall and won Bronze O35 in 25:44. He was followed closely by 6th Gareth McGlinchey (4th O35) 25:53, 10th Ruadhri Devitt (6th O35) 26:36, 19th Donal Keane (6th O40) 28:10, 25th Michael Moore (Silver O55) 29:03, 28th Michael Ryan (7th O40) 29:12, 31st Jim Hally (4th O50) 29:27, 43rd John Moore (Gold O60) 32:38 and 45th PJ Holmes (Silver O60) 33:19. Our O35 team won Gold and the Cup with a 37 point gap. The team was Colm, Gareth, Ruadhri and Donal. The O50 won Silver with Dermot, Michael Moore and Jim. Well done to Michael Ryan and PJ Holmes who also ran the marathon the previous week.



COUNTY JUVENILE CROSS COUNTRY RELAYS

The County Juvenile Cross Country Relays were held on Sunday, November 3 in Thurles Crokes grounds. They were in even ages. We kicked off with the Girls U10 and a great display in an exciting race saw our team of Belle Kelly, Kate Dooley, Clodagh Ryan and Ellisse Kelly won the Silver medals. In the Boys U10 we had two teams. Our ‘A’ team of Bobby McLoughlin, Conor Hickey, Albert Maher and Daryl Feery battled all the way and were rewarded with the Bronze medals. Our ‘B’ team of Cathal Burke, Rocco Julian, Sean Buckley and Cian Buckley ran well but out of the medals. In the Girls U12 we also had two teams. The ‘A’ team of Korisse O’Brien, Emma Kingston, Brid Quirke and Sophie Moynihan won the Gold medals in a great battle with Nenagh. Our ‘B’ team of U11 girls Anna Butler, Clodagh Kilmartin, Ruby Maher and Alice Butler ran well to be 5th team. Our Boys U12 team of Jonathan Ryan, Conor O’Donnell, Micheal Delahunty and Darragh Hayes ran well to be 5th team. In the Girls U14 we had two teams. The ‘A’ Team of Millie Kelly, Sarah McLoughlin, Emma Ely and Paula Quirke won the Silver medals and our ‘B’ team of U13 girls Aisling DeCruis, Niamh Buckley, Eva May Ryan and Mary Ellen Holmes ran very well to be 4th. Our final team of Boys U14 ran really well to be clear winners of the Gold medals led out by Partick Colville and followed by Tadhg O’Donnell, Taine Astwood and Shane Buckley. A great day out and thanks to Thurles Crokes for the great set up. Next week we go to Conna Co. Cork for the Munster Uneven Age Cross Country.