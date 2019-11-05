Mooreabbey's Tom, Damien and Willie are County Master Cross Country champions

County Master Cross Country

A soft misty Sunday morning bought one of the biggest race days in the cross country calander, with the spikes polished, pointed and ready for action and the porridge ate the battle began on the grounds of Thurles Crokes A.C for the title of county masters championship. A drove of Milers descended on Thurles for the races with the earlier start time of 11.00am. What a day it was to be for our team with both individual and team medals won. In the individual categories gold was won by Marie O'Shea and Patricia Blackburn in the ladies and by Willie O'Donoghue in the men's, silver went to Tom Blackburn with bronze being taken by Gerard Hanley and Damien Holian in their respective categories. Our biggest victory came as Tom Blackburn, Damien Holian and Willie O Donoghue were crowned the reining O50 cross country masters team with the O35 team of Barry Hartnett, Gerard Hanley, Kevin Lenihan and Robert Cunningham taking bronze. Our ladies faired just as well with the O45 team of Mary Pyke, Patricia Blackburn and Mandy Parslow taking silver, unfortunately our O35 ladies team just missed out on a medal finishing as 4th team. The Mooreabbey Milers cross country masters participants were Marie O'Shea, Mary Louise Ryan, Martina Moloney, Mary Pyke, Patricia Ryan, Patricia Blackburn, Tom Blackburn, Barry Hartnett, Gerard Hanley, Kevin Lenihan, Damien Holian, Willie O'Donoghue, Robert Cunningham and Dariusz Gazdowicz.

Juvenile Relays

The club had a small consignment of juveniles bare the purple and white vests in Thurles last Sunday for the county juvenile relays. In the girls u10 Aoife Moran, Claire Chapman, Neasa Moloney and Emma Flanagan. In the boys u12 we had David Moran, Colm O'Shea, Ryan Cunningham and Ruairi Cunningham. This was a first time experience for some of these young athletes.

Teenage Training

Back by popular demand is Tom's Teenager Training. Classes began last Monday, November 4 and will continue for 5 more weeks between 7pm and 8pm in the community field Galbally. The training will be open to all teenagers however they must register with club for insurance purposes. Registration fee of €15 and pay as you go €1 per night for the use of lights. After the 6 weeks we hope the teens will take part in the Mile Challenge on Saturday, December 28 in Galbally to show off their newly learned techniques. It is widely researched and proven that athletics training brings about improved running technique which leads to fewer injuries in team sports, greater speed, endurance and better overall fitness which is a win win for those who take part in team sports such as hurling and football. Tom Blackburn is a highly skilled athletics coach and has years of experience running and competing at the highest level. This is a fantastic opportunity for any young person who wishes to improve their overall fitness, speed and endurance in a fun, non competitive environment. Wear runners and bring a bottle of water. All are welcome to attend regardless of fitness level or skill.

Upcoming Club Event

We will have a club cross country event on Saturday, December 14 in Galbally for all our juveniles, details in the coming weeks.

Training Juveniles

Juvenile training takes place in the community field Galbally each Monday night at 7pm with qualified coachrs. For insurance purposes juveniles have to be registered with the club in the year of their 7th birthday €20 per juvenile, family rates available. Registration forms are available at training.

Couch to 5k

Couch to 5k has returned so if you are starting out why not join Tricia Chi Running style couch to 5k classes and set yourself up for a lifetime of injury-free running.

Mooreabbey Milers Club event for 2019

Pop the date in your diary - Iconic Mile Challenge Saturday, December 28