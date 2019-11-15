Dundrum AC: Munster Uneven Age Juvenile Cross Country Championships

THOMAS KENT 10K

The Thomas Kent 10k was held on Sunday, November 10 in Castlelyons, Co Cork. We had 4 club athletes compete. First home for the club was 139th Yvonne Heaney 48:42, next we had 219th Patricia Moloney 52:55, 329th Claire Ryan 58:39 and 450th Naoimh Dooley 1:07:47.



MUNSTER UNEVEN AGE JUVENILE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Munster Uneven Age Juvenile Cross Country Championships were held in Conna, Co. Cork on Sunday, November 10. It was a good course on a dry cold day. We had 36 juveniles in action. Pride of place must again go to Shane Buckley who finished 2nd out of his age in the Boys U15 and was second scoree on the County Team that won Silver County Team Medals. Kate Ferncombe also had a great run to be 8th in the girls U15 and get on the Munster team for the All Ireland. Orla Ryan was 14th, 40th Millie Kelly and 44th Paula Quirke completed the squad. Kate, Orla and Millie were on the Tipperary team that won the Bronze medals. We had eight in the Girls U13 led home by Brid Quirke and well supported by Aisling DeCruis, Emma Kingston, Ruby Maher, Molly Dunne, Niamh Buckley, Abbie Shanahan and Mary Ellen Holmes. Our Girls U11 were led home by Belle Kelly and there was also fine performances from Alice Butler, Clodagh Kilmartin, Anna Butler, Sophie Moynihan, Chloe O’Neill, Nollaig Kilmartin, Anna Ryan, Clodagh Ryan and Muireann O’Neill. We had Just three in the Boys U11 and Micheal Delahunty was our first man in with Eoin Kennedy and Oisin O’Neill also running well. Our girls U9 ran really well with a fine performance from Taylor O’Toole to be 13th and closely followed by 17th Ellisse Kelly, with fine runs also from Mia McCormack, Molly Butler and Mae Kennedy. Our Boys U9 were led home by Albert Maher with a great run in 13th place followed by Niall Quirke also in the top twenty and they were well supported by Sean Buckley, Sean O’Neill and Billy Kilmartin. Our next Juvenile outing will be the All Ireland even ages in Abbotstown, Dublin on November 24 where we have four qualified. Shane Buckley and Patrick Colville in the Boys U14 and Kate Ferncombe and Orla Ryan in the Girls U16. Best of luck to them.

MUNSTER SENIOR CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Munster Senior Cross Championships on Sunday, November 10 in Conna, Co Cork. No official results as of yet. Kevin Moore ran well in the mens race to place 4th and Dymphna Ryan also ran well in the womens race to place 6th. Also running on the day were Tish Ryan, Eimear Loughman, Mairead Julian, Michael Ryan, Michael J Ryan, Dermot Hayes, Jim Hally, Colm Bradshaw and Ruadhri Devitt.