Remarkable success for Tipperary student in London

A Tipperary student is celebrating taking home a silver medal from the Four Nations Microsoft Tournament, which was held in London last weekend.

Rockwell College's Phillipa Harold Barry, who recently finished transition year, competed against students from across England, Scotland and Wales.

She had previously achieved the best results in Ireland at the nationals finals, in a competition which involves the use of Microsoft Word, Power Point and Excel.

"She was narrowly pipped for the gold in London, but this is a remarkable achievement for one so young," a Rockwell spokesperson said.