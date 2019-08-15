PHOTOS: Tipperary supporters kitted out for All-Ireland final clash with Kilkenny

Elora Dunne is all set for her first All-Ireland final. “Tipperary can definitely beat them Cats,” the 11-month-old from Thurles smiles

Sean and Conor Ryan are predicting that Tipperary will shade it by a point or two on Sunday. “It's going to be another classic,” they say

Dundrum's Mary Parles and Tipperary Town's Marie Cavanagh are already planning their outfits for the homecoming celebrations

Proud Tipperary supporter Ollie Kerwick (2), who will be cheering the lads on from Carrick-on-Suir

Carrick-on-Suir's Brody Butler with Tipperary senior hurling captain Séamus Callanan. “Tipperary will win by nine points,” Brody smiles.

Stephanie and Daph Butler will be cheering on Tipperary from the hurling heartland that is Treacy Park, Carrick-on-Suir

Clogheen's Karim Ryan, Laura Kenneally and Patricia Sweeney with Tipperary hero Pádraic Maher