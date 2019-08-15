SPORT
PHOTOS: Tipperary supporters kitted out for All-Ireland final clash with Kilkenny
IN ASSOCIATION WITH TIPPERARY PURE IRISH WATER
Tipperary supporters will be loud and proud in Croke Park on Sunday, cheering on Liam Sheedy's warriors in the All-Ireland senior hurling final against Brian Cody's Kilkenny.
Send your All-Ireland final day photos to dylan.white@iconicnews.ie.
Read more: 'New York gone hurling mad ahead of the All-Ireland final'
'The lads and I are always back and forth slagging ahead of the match'
'Sydney blown away by Tipperary v Kilkenny All-Ireland final rivalry’
In association with Tipperary Pure Irish Water
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on