PHOTOS: Tipperary supporters at home and abroad preparing for All-Ireland final thriller

Tipperary fans Richie and Aoife Fitzgibbon from Springfields, Clonmel

Clonmel's Alexander O'Donoghue is expecting the match to be a thriller

New Inn's Sinead Fitzgerald, Julie Hennessey, Annette Carroll, Kieran Durkan and Colm Heaney are dreaming of a Tipperary win on Sunday

Jamie Lonergan prayed for Tipperary at Mass in Clogheen last Sunday

Senan and Cian Butler, grandsons of Sean and the late Eleanor Butler from Lisronagh, are Naas' biggest Tipperary fans

New Inn's Fr Tom Tobin will be cheering Tipperary on from Montana, USA

Clogheen's Eoin Halley and his two children Bengi and Erin are prediciting that Tipperary will beat Kilkenny on a final scoreline of 3-23 to 2-20. They will be watching the game from Perth