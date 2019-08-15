PHOTOS: Tipperary fans the best in the world

Tom Dwyer with Tipp's Patrick 'Bonner' Maher and Cathal Barrett

Tommy Barrett with Tipperary senior hurling captain Seamus Callanan

Moyne Road, Thurles, residents are in high spirits ahead of the All-Ireland final

Fans Eabha Nolan along with Anna and Brian Mcloughney with Tipperary coach Eamon O'Shea

Cahir sisters Kathleen Fitzgerald and Mary Doolan are predicting that Tipperary will beat Kilkenny on a final scoreline of 3-20 to 2-20

Sibling rivalry is building in New Inn as Cameron and Ciara Fitzpatrick look ahead to the All-Ireland hurling final

Carmel Gibson with her partner and GAA stats man Leo McGough are looking forward to heading up to Croke Park on Sunday for the final. Carmel’s late father, Danny Gibson, was a past chairman of Kilruane MacDonaghs GAA Club