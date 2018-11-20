Thurles Golf Club weekly report

Table Quiz

Come and join Quizmaster William O’Grady for a Table Quiz on Friday 30th November at 9pm. Team of Four €20. Quiz will be followed by a Putting Competition. All are most welcome.

Top Twenty Winter Open Team of 3 Qualifier

Open Team of Three (Any Combination) – 14 Holes Stableford. Play any day of the week and Sunday after competition. Entry fee per person – members €5; visitors €15. Grand Final will take place on Saturday 6th April 2019. Further information and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse.

Mens Result

Sunday November 18 – 14 Hole Team of Three Champagne Scramble (Any Combination) - 1st Michael Doyle (15), John O’Riordan (18) and Jacko Doyle (20) 74pts. 2nd Adrian O’Keeffe (11), Robert Stakelum (18) and Johnny Doyle (22) 71pts (49 back 9). 3rd Willie Maher (14), Billy Maher (18) and Stephen Smee (32) 71pts (31 back 6)

Ladies ResultsTuesday November 13 – 11 Hole

Singles S/F - 1st Lil Leahy (17) 23pts. 2nd Mairead Clohessy (21) 22pts (21pts on last 9). 3rd Maragret Flanagan (20) 22pts (16pts on last 9). 4th Pauline Byrne (20) 20pts (18pts on last 9)

Ladies Christmas Competition

The annual Ladies Christmas Nine Hole Competition will run until Wednesday December 12, your best 3 cards to count and you may play as many times as you like, this competition cannot be played on Tuesdays unless the Tuesday competition has been played first. Categories for this competition are 0-18, 19-27, 28-36 and 37-46. Further details available in the ladies locker room.

Dates for your diary

Captains’ Dinner – Friday November 23

Ladies AGM – Friday December 7

Fixtures

Sunday November 25 – 14 Holes Threeball Betterball

Tuesday November 27 – 9 Hole Singles S/F