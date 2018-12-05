Tipperary students given shocking insight into life-changing consequences of a crash

Over 400 Tipperary secondary school students were given a shocking insight into the life-changing consequences irresponsible driving can inflict on families.

The Clonmel and Fethard students attended a pilot project Road Safety Matters at the Clonmel Park Hotel, which was organised by Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service with the roads section of Tipperary County Council, the Gardai, HSE and the Road Safety Authority.

Waterford mother Christina Donnelly spoke of the tragedy that her family endured five years ago when her 26-year-old son Brendan and his friend were killed by a drunk driver on the road.

Brendan, his friend and two women were heading off on a holiday when a drunk driver ploughed into them.

"You could just feel and see the impact Christina had on the students. It was very powerful and moving to listen to her outline how the tragedy changed all of their lives forever," said Clonmel assistant chief fire officer Carol Kennedy.

She was one of many guest speakers on the day. Throughout the day students from the four Clonmel secondary schools and the secondary school in Fethard had the opportunity to use the Road Safety Authority rollover car, the shuttle bus simulator and witnessed a simulated road traffic accident with all the emergency services taking part.