Tipperary sporting stars are honoured by council

Nenagh’s top sports achievers over the past 12 months have been honoured by the local district council.

A total of 12 individuals and clubs received the town’s highest honour at a ceremony in the Civic Offices led by Cllr Mattie Ryan, cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District Council.

Cllr Ryan said that each of the recipients were outstanding in their field.

He also paid tribute to the backroom staff and parents for their commitment to helping people achieve their sporting goals.

Among those honoured were a number of individuals who won medals at the World Handball Championships in the USA, including Sinead Meagher, who took gold in the Girls 19 and under and silver in the 19 and under doubles; James Prentice, who won two golds in the 19 and under category; Brian O’Brien and John Kennedy, who took gold in the Masters B doubles; Rory Grace, a silver in the Boys 15 and under, and Jerome Cahill, silver in the Boys 15 and under. Jerome also won an U21 All-Ireland medal on his return from the States.

Nenagh Eire Og Juvenile Club were honoured for winning the U11 All-Ireland Community Games, while Nenagh Golf Club’s Pierce Purcell Shield win was also recognised.

Sean Monigue of Riverdale Pitch&Putt Club was honoured for winning the British Open Over 55 Championship and the Dutch Open.

Ballymackey FC were honoured for winning the FAI Club of the Year award, and Nenagh Olympic AC were recognised for winning the Division 1 National League final.

Kilcommon athlete Gary Ryan was honoured following his induction into the UL Sports Hall of Fame. Gary, a former 200m specialist, took bronze in the World Indoor Championships 4x400m finals.

Lough Derg Yacht Club’s Aisling Keller was honoured for winning the Laser National Championships.