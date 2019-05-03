The Tipperary murder trial that has gripped the nation

A Tipperary court case that gripped the nation still has the whole country transfixed.

The Patrick Quirke trial for the murder of DJ Bobby Ryan ran for over three months and was front page news for much of that time.

And since the guilty verdict on Wednesday, and the life sentence handed down to Tipperary farmer Quirke for the murder, the interest has intensified.

There were so many elements of the trial that caught people's attention – sex, land, money, love rivals and of course murder.

It has catapulted a small Tipperary community into national glare. And is likely to continue to do so for sometime with the expectation now that Patrick Quirke will appeal his conviction.

