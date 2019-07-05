Clonmel primary school marks retirement of two staff members

Tributes were paid to two long serving teachers at St. Olivers primary school in Clonmel who retired at the end of the school year.

Ella Kavanagh and Christine Corr retired as teachers at the school which opened in 1982.

Both were long serving members of the staff at the school.

Father Michael Hegarty, chairman of the Board of Management at the school said both had given wonderful service to the school and their dedication and professionalism was deeply appreciated by other members of staff, the Board of Management, the pupils and parents over the decades of service given by both.

School principal Valerie Slattery and their colleagues bid fa r ewell on the last day of the school term to Ella and Christine at a presentation ceremony at the school.