Independent and scrupulously fair Judge Teehan retires

Glowing tributes were paid to Judge Tom Teehan to mark his retirement from the bench after serving the south east circuit for the last thirteen years at the closing sittings of Clonmel Circuit Court.

The enormous regard in which Judge Teehan is held was evident from the packed courthouse as court staff, judicial colleagues, gardai, prison officers, barristers and solicitors attended the ceremony.

Judge Teehan,who had a forty eight year long association with the south east circuit, was greeted outside the courthouse by newly appointed Chief Superintendent Derek Smart and Superintendent William Leahy.

Judge Teehan was given a guard of honour by Clonmel gardai as he entered the historic courthouse.

Judge Teehan is associated with the Bar in the south east since for forth eight years since he qualified as a barrister.He was appointed to the bench in 2006 and was full time dealing with criminal matters in Tipperary for the last seven years.

Over those thirteen years it was estimated he had spent 2,000 days in c ourt in the circuit.

He was described as being the epitome of independence by Ms Justice Patricia Ryan who led the tributes.

She said Judge Teehan had a deserved reputation as being scrupulously fair, he brought an air of gravitas to the court and treated litigants with respect and courtesy.He would be hugely missed.

Judge Teehan, whose wife Helen and daughter Mary were in court for the occasion , said he was overwhelmed by what had been said by so many speakers.

Judge Teehan paid tribute to a large number of people in the various professions serving the court system that he came into contact with over the years as well as acknowledging the respect shown to him by people who appeared before him on serious charges and were handed down long sentences.

Judge Teehan said it was an enormous privilege for him to be associated with the south east circuit since 1971. He thanked everybody he had com e in contact with over those y ears who were part of the court system for their kindness and courtesy. Judge Teehan, a native of Kilkenny, said he would bring enormously happy memories with him into the future from almost five decades in the sough east circuit.

Johnny Walshe, BL on behalf of the Bar, said Judge Teehan administered justice fairly.H e dealt severely with gangs of marauders coming down from Dublin and raiding homes in Tipperary.

Peter O’Reilly, senior solicitor said among the many hallmarks Judge Teehan was known for was his common sense and his attention to detail and his great ability to get on with people.

Maura Hennessy, on behalf of the 163 solicitors serving in Tipperary said Judge Teehan set high standards and practitioners in his court had to strive to meet those same standards.

Superintendant William Leahy said Tom Teehan stood out as a barrister on the circuit and as a judge he was known for his understanding and empathy.

Supt William Leahy thanked Judge Teehan for the support he gave the gardai in their efforts to raise funds for worthwhile causes.

Supt. Leahy thanked Judge Teehan for the service he gave to the community of Clonmel for many years.

Clonmel court office manager Gerard Connolly, whom Judge Teehan described as an exemplary civil servant, thanked Judge Teehan for the kindness, courtesy respect he showed to all members of staff in Clonmel over the years.

Gerard Connolly said Judge Teehan had a deep understanding of the human condition and would be a huge loss to the administration of justice in Tipperary.

Among the attendance were the retired President of the Court of Appeal Mr.Justice Sean Ryan, Mr Justice Raymond Fulham, retired Judge of the High court, Judge Eugene O’Kelly.

The speakers also included,

Sarah Phelan,Bar of Ireland Paul Fitzpatrick, State Solicitor, James Seymoor, County Registrar, Margaret O’Neill Court Services Director, Michael O’Mahony, Irish Prisons Service, and John Gallon Tipstaff to Judge Teehan.

Tributes paid to model judge