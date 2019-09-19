Auction of the contents of Glengarriff, Thurles, Co. Tipperary home of the Carrigan Family for over 100 years will take place on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers are honoured to have been entrusted by the executors of the estate of the late Mrs Shirley Carrigan to conduct the contents sale of Glengarriff. Heirlooms belonging to the Carrigan family which have been acquired over time, together with select items from other private clients will go under the hammer on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Mr John Carrigan was a noted Solicitor and avid collector of old masters, prints, objets d’art, silver and antiques.

The collection of items from the house comprises over 500 lots and includes fine furniture, silver, old masters, paintings, prints, early Chinese porcelain, sporting guns, garden furniture, books and maps which have been acquired from important country house dispersal sales from the 1900’s

The love of all things equestrian is very evident from the items in the sale including original artworks by Peter Curling, Gilbert Holiday, Lionel Edwards, and CJ Payne ‘Snaffles’. Lot 470 entitled “Caught in the Ditch” is a watercolour signed by Peter Curling and painted in 1955 when the artist was only 19 years old (Est. €1000 – 1500) one of four original works by the artist. In the front hall of Glengarriff is lot 432 an oil painting by renowned equestrian artist Gilbert Holiday, it is entitled “The Hunt, at Woolwich Drag,” with Brigadier Boylan. The atmospheric busy hunting scene is signed lower right in initials. It was Commissioned and Presented to Retiring Commander of the Riding Troop Brigadier Boylan, the Riding Troop is now known as The King’s Troop or Royal Horse Artillery. (Est €10000 – 15000). There is also a fine selection of Old Masters, paintings and prints. Lot 527 Artist: Follower of Jan Anthonisz van Ravesteyn “Portrait of Jan de Middelste (1561 - 1623) (Est €2000 – 3000), graces the walls of the drawing room along with other important paintings.

There are over 70 lots of silver including provincial silver in the sale. One of the highlights is a rare 18th Century Irish provincial silver Sauceboat, makers mark [PW] possibly Peter Webb, Limerick. (Lot 117 Est. €2000 – 3000). Other items of silver and jewellery include trays, bowls, spoons, cups, earrings, brooches etc., something to suit all pockets.

There is a fine selection of furniture, antiques and bronzes including an Arts and Crafts Library Table, with label: Battam Heywood and Hanks, London. (Lot 496 Est €2000 – 3000), carved side tables, chairs etc, and a full length bronze figure after Mathurin Moreau “Study of a Young Female Nude,” signed. (Lot 460 Est €3000 – 4000).

Adorning the front of the house are a number of attractive pieces of garden furniture and outdoor effects including a 19th Century carved pillar Sundial (Lot 29 Est. €500 – 700), lot 34 an attractive Bird Bath, on stepped square base, together with an egg shaped Weighing Stone (Est. €200 – 300), and a late 19th Century Pony’s Trap, with cushions, leather tack etc., by Donaghy Makers, Thurles. (Lot 12 Est. €300 – 400). A collection of sporting guns is also included in the auction; lot 44 is a fine cased pair of 12 bore double barrel Shotguns, by Wm. Powell, in a brass bound leather case, with original printed label. (Est.€3000 – 4000).

In the Rare Books and Maps section of the sale there are a number of impressive and rare items. Lot 354 is a rare Original Hand-Coloured Copy Co. Tipperary: “Ordnance Survey of the North Riding of the County of Tipperary,” Dublin 1843. First Edn., 52 lg. double page hand coloured maps, (Nos. 43 & 49 never issued), provenance: Earl of Orkney. (Est. €2000 – 3000). There is a First Edition of the History of Clonmel by Rev. Wm. P Burke from 1907 (Lot 357 Est €250 – 350), and some rare Cruikshank prints.

A rare opportunity to acquire a tangible item of French Noble provenance comes in the form of a very fine and unusual French carved rosewood Bedstead purchased at the Duke de Stacpoole, Tobertynan House Contents Sale in 1962, and reputed by strong family tradition to have been Empress Josephine’s bed. Empress Josephine was famously married to Napolean Bonaparte and was a controvesal and colourful figure during the 18th Century. (Lot 250 Est. €2000 – 3000).

Viewing and Auction Details:

Viewing will take place on the Premises on Sunday, September 29: 1pm – 5pm and again Monday, 30th September: 10am – 5pm



Sale: The Auction itself will take place at the The Anner Hotel, Dublin Road, Thurles, Co. Tipperary on Tuesday, October 1 at 11am

