Tipperary ETB Further Education Awards Ceremony

Tipperary Education and Training Board (TETB) hosted their Further Education Annual Awards Ceremony in The Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh, on Wednesday evening, October 16. The ceremony was for all learners who have attended Further Education and Training Courses in Community Education, the Adult Learning Scheme, the Back to Education Initiative (BTEI), the English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) and the Skills for Work programmes.

This event was held to acknowledge the outstanding achievement of all our learners. A total of 340 learners were invited to attend this event to receive QQI certification across a range of subject areas.

Cllr Roger Kennedy (Chairperson TETB), welcomed the award recipients, their families and friends. The opening address was given by outgoing Chairperson, Cllr John Hogan. Bernadette Cullen, Chief Executive, gave the keynote address acknowledging the range of achievements of all learners across the county as well as highlighting their importance as ambassadors of learning within the wider community.

Maria Barry, a BTEI award recipient gave a moving account of her return to education and the positive effect it has had on her life.

Following the award ceremony, presentations of mono-colour prints crafted by a TETB tutor Josephine Geaney, were made to Eileen Condon, Cllr John Hogan and Liam Ahearn who have all completed their respective roles in TETB. They were thanked for their many years of dedicated service to the organisation.

Kaye Mullaney, Adult Education Officer, spoke on behalf of the Further Education Service team, thanking the family and friends of all learners who supported their learning journey as well as acknowledging the work of all staff and tutors across the service. Tipperary Education and Training Board would like to extend thanks to all involved in the organisation of this event and to all those who attended to support, acknowledge and celebrate with us the worthy achievements in further education. See TETB website for more information: www.tipperaryetb.ie

Further education and training courses are co-funded by the Government of Ireland, the European Social Fund (ESF) and the Youth Employment initiative as part of the ESF Programme for Employability, Inclusion and Learning (PEIL) 2014-2020.