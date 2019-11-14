Grange shop closure film depicts how rural Ireland suffers from loss of services

The gradual erosion of village life is encapsulated in a beautiful short film - The Shop That Was that captures the way in which a small shop at the heartbeat of the community was held in such deep affection.

Hughes shop in the village of Grange closed in August 2017 and its loss has been plainly felt since.

Not only is there no shop left in the village but it was much more than just a shop - it was an everyday social outlet for so many people in the village and the surrounding countryside who met everyday as they arrived for bread, milk or the newspaper.

"The shop brought people together, the social interaction was so important to everybody and that is gone now" said film student Michael Hughes whose ten minute piece entitled The Shop That Was documents the history of his grandfather Franks shop.

It was a shop,grocery, newsagent, a post office , a meeting place, a hive of activity every day which was lost to the community when Frank suffered a decline in health and had to undergo a major operation.Closure was inevitable.

"It was with great regret that Frank closed the shop but he had no other option. It was a sad day for the village and as every day passes since the c losure people realise just how big a loss it was to the community" said Michael.

Frank and his son Shay took over the shop, which had served the village since the fifties, in 1990 .

Frank and his wife Agnes were in attendance for a premier of the short film in Grange hall recently which was also attended by their five children Una, Gerard,Cathal,John and Shay.

Michael, a son of John and Paula , said he wanted to create a f ilm that would show just how important the shop was to everyday life and how rural communities suffer greatly as they lose long established services .

A student of film in Griffith College Michael had to do a film for his final year of studies and decided tofeature what had been the family shop and his home village.

"I just felt the story needed to be told about how important the shop was to the village and the massive loss it was .Maybe the shop was taken for granted a bit but as the years pass since it was closed people appreciate more what it meant to so many.

Michael Hughes will take his film The Shop That Was on the film festival circuit early in the new year.

“I enjoyed making the film and thanks to all those who were involved” said Michael.