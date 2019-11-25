PHOTOS: Santa drives crowds wild at Waterford Winterval

Winterval kicked off with the turning on of Waterford city’s Christmas lights on Saturday.

Ireland’s largest Christmas festival looks set to attract over 500,000 visitors this year.

Winterval runs until December 23 in Waterford city, with over 60 free and ticketed events.

Further highlights include the iconic big wheel, Waterford Eye, at Merchants Quay and a brand-new 3D music and lights show for Winterval Illuminates every evening at Cathedral Square.

For more details on Ireland’s Christmas capital, see www.winterval.ie.