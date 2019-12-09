James and Aishling finally tie the knot in Cahir wedding of the year

The Saturday night entertainment will go down in history as one of the best shows Cahir GAA and the Cahir Ladies Football Club have ever staged when James and Aisling finally tied the knot in a mock wedding fundraiser.

From start to finish the guests in the packed ballroom of Cahir House Hotel were treated to great acting and great laughter from the brilliant cast who did themselves proud.

From the priest Tadgh Howard, the bride Aishling Moloney and groom James Walsh, both fantastic ambassadors for their clubs, all the bridesmaids, best men, mums and dads of both bride and groom, Tommy Barrett and Mags Delahunty and everyone in-between, take a bow folks and thank you for a great show.

Both clubs are very grateful to all who supported the event including Morrison’s BMW, Cahir House Hotel and David, Robert, Colette & staff, Brendan Kerins, Cahir Media, Maria Caplice Taylor (the Nationalist & South Tipp Today), Fidelma Nugent & the Choir all made up of all ladies football personnel, Mary Shinnick for the tasty wedding cakes, Scriptwriters, ushers, the sound people, the band and DJ for the great music, to all ticket sellers and to all for for buying tickets to the show. Thank also to the wonderful staff of Cahir House and David, Robert & Colette who went above and beyond on the night, the readers Sinead and Wally, all the club volunteers who did all that was asked of them, Hugh O’Donnell (MC), John Quirke Jewellers for the beautiful rings, Mr. Mister Menswear, to all the sponsors and to anyone involved.

Thanks must also go to the two chairmen, Pat O’Brien and Liam Shinnick, for all the work and effort that was put in over the last few months, well done gentlemen, and finally thanks again to the wonderful cast, and to all who attended

