Legend pupils learn from the country music master Jimmy

The school hall at St. Joseph’s Primary School was transformed into an Irish country star concert as the pupils welcomed singer Jimmy Buckley and his daughter Claudia to launch their new 2020 music CD.

The school hall was packed with parents and families who were entertained first by the pupils performing songs from their new CD titled, ‘Legend Songs By Legend Pupils’. Followed by a wonderful rendition of Jimmy's own chart topper, Try A Little Kindness, with help from all the pupils of St. Josephs.

Irish country star Claudia Buckley joined her father in song to perform some popular songs to the delight of the audience.

Jimmy Buckley’s mother Mary was at the pupil’s CD launch as she attended St. Josephs Primary School from 1950 to 1958 before attending St. Anne’s Secondary School. Born in Kingswell, Mary (Nee Duggan) now lives in Doon.

“It’s very sentimental being here today and seeing Jimmy performing,” said Mary.

Jimmy’s sister Molly works in St. Josephs in the Joseph Beag Early Intervention Class. “It’s lovely having Jimmy here today especially when you work here,” said Molly.

Jimmy was presented with a framed copy of his Mother’s name in the St. Joseph’s Primary School logbook of daily attendance dated back to the 1950’s. “It’s a wonderful day to be here and to see all the effort made by the pupils and staff. The children are so talented and I feel a great sense of community, fun and enjoyment from them and how music is so important to them all. Having my mother, sister and daughter here today brought more sentiment to the occasion and I’d like to thank Ms. Louise Tobin and her staff for the great welcome we received. Best of luck with the new CD,” added Jimmy.

One of the many highlights of the launch was a staff performance of the Boney M favourite, ‘By the Rivers of Babylon’.

The school choir at St. Joseph's Primary School has a long list of musical achievements to date including: singing at Culture Night in Leinster House in September 2019, launching the St. Vincent de Paul Christmas Appeal launch with guest Ryan Tubridy in November 2019 and a guest appearance at the University of Limerick with the RTE Chamber Orchestra for the Lyric FM 20th Birthday Concert in December 2019.

The new CD, Legend Songs By Legend Pupils, is the school’s sixth CD featuring all classes from Junior Infants to 6th class plus an offering from staff and the school orchestra groups and is now available at the school.

Principal Ms. Tobin thanked all involved in the making and launch of the CD, which, she described, as a wonderful celebration of music in the school.

