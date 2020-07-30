Graduation day with a difference at Clonmel Community Training Centre

It was a graduation day with a difference for students at the Clonmel Community Training Centre recently as the country gets used to the “new normal”.

Graduation day was a very special one as students had to contend with the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

They all came through their courses with flying colours having overcome the obstacles of online learning and other challenges posed by the coronavirus.

Staff in the centre on the Fethard Road have been delivering online classes for their respective groups since Government guidelines closed the centre on March 12 to learners.

OUTSTANDING WORK

Online work has been ongoing for the last 18 weeks and students were recently awarded with a certificate online for their participation, with some learners receiving prizes for outstanding work.

As a result of Covid-19 guidelines on social distancing, the graduation ceremony had to be moved to the outdoor grounds of the centre with each participant allowed to bring one guest.

Among the graduates were the catering group who were presented with their VTCT Level 2 qualifications in Professional Cookery by their tutor Michael O’Neill, with Matthew Ryan and John Murphy Tipperary ETB and Board of Management of the centre were also in attendance. A second graduation was held later in the day when the hairdressing group were presented with their VTCT Level 2 Certificates from tutor Avril Hickey.

Almost all the graduates have secured full-time employment or are continuing with their studies after completing their respective courses.

“At Clonmel CTC, we recognised the fact that our learners graduation means so much to them and we ensured we went the extra mile to guarantee they got to have their special day, after the uncertainty of this year,” said manager of the centre Una O’Dwyer.

SCHOOL LEAVERS

Clonmel CTC, formerly known as Clonmel Youth Training Enterprise, was established in 1984, as a response to the employment needs of early school leavers and for other educationally disadvantaged and marginalised job seekers in the south Tipperary area.

The centre is based in a new purpose-built Community Centre located at Sli Nua, Fethard Road.

The centre has facilities to cater for the needs of 42 learners and currently offer courses in catering, hairdressing, beauty therapy and pathways to employment.

The objective of the centre is to provide training to early school leavers between the ages of 16 and 21.

Clonmel CTC is funded by the TETB and works closely with the TETB, local employers and other education institutions in the area to ensure that learners have a supported progression route once completed their course at the centre.

TRIBUTES

At the ceremony tributes were paid to Ellen O’Donnell who retired from her position as manager of the centre which she held for the previous 35 years.

Ellen was described as the driving force behind the foundation of the centre and through her leadership it developed over the years.

For more information about the centre and courses offered contact 052 612 4011 (after August 12) or visit website www.clonmelyouth

training.com

