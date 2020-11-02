GALLERY: Ghostly scenes in New Inn with Annual Spookfest held for Halloween

There were ghostly scenes in the village of New Inn for Halloween week as the annual scarecrow festival was in full swing.

Scarecrows line the area with some particularly innovative creations made from a range of materials including bales of straw, masks and a whole lot of humour.

An air of infectious enthusiasm has circulated New Inn since the scarecrows arrived on Sunday, October 18 with families trailing the village to assess the works.

The event runs as part of New Inn Festival and the Scarecrow Competition is the brainchild of Anita Moroney, owner of Little Treasures Creche.

Anita reveals over 65 scarecrows have been entered as the competition enters its first week.

The New Inn Festival distributes the profits raised between the local hall, Father Mathew’s Players and the local GAA team, Rockwell Rovers.

This is the second year of the festival which originally ran a Halloween disco, Storytelling and a Zombie Walk to celebrate the season.

While the fundraising has been impacted with the restrictions meaning the cancellation of both the Zombie walk and disco, morale remains high with entrants from the surrounding towns of Cahir and Cashel also entering.

Last year, Anita only prepared for 25 entries, never anticipating a large demand for scarecrow making.

All expectations were surpassed when a total of 45 took to the village to display their creations which gained great attention from locals and on social media.

IMMENSE CREATIVITY

The great success of the event is down to a immense creativity from the entries and some healthy competition between entrants.

“At the end of the day it isn’t the kids that do it, it’s the parents who are mainly making the scarecrows while the kids were standing there,” said Anita. “The adults are worse than the kids are!”

The competition was judged on Sunday by independent electives from the surrounding areas with prizes offered in a range of different categories.

Prizes will be awarded for the best of each section including trophies and rosettes sponsored by Little Treasures Creche.

With over €650 raised so far, the incentive has brought a welcome laugh to the village and showed the strength of community spirit in spite of a Level 5 lockdown.

The creations continue to draw crowds and the scarecrows will remain on display until the first week of November.

Pictures by

Paddy O’Connor