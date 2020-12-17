BIG READ: 'Tide of emigration heavy in Bansha', take a look back with Martin Quinn

Having seen the “for sale” notice of the The Old Mill in Bansha, Tipperary, put me thinking of its former life as Bansha Rural Industries or the Bansha Jam Factory, the first factory in rural Ireland to be established through the rural electrification scheme.

It was January 1948 and the tide of emigration was heavy in Bansha, as it was in many other places throughout Ireland. This weighed heavily on the shoulders of the Parish Priest, Canon John Hayes, as young people came to him seeking references for travel and to seek employment across the seas.

The Muintir na Tíre founder addressed members of the Parish Council telling them, “They (the youth of the parish) have been going away week after week and nobody can stop it except the people themselves. We need a new movement, not something superimposed on us by the Government, but something with roots in the place, something that will endure because it has to come from the hearts and the minds of the people.”

There and then the idea of a factory was born. A factory run by the people and for the people, giving valuable employment that would stem the tide of emigration from Bansha.

The old mill on the main Limerick-Waterford road was empty. The walls were tumbling down. What was the best use to which the building could be put asked Canon Hayes.

After some soul searching the ideal answer was found with the advice of a Bansha man, Jim (JJ) Holloway, who was in the jam business in Dublin.

The old mill was to be bought and adapted as a jam factory.

A company was formed with Mr Holloway as Managing Director and shareholders comprised of local clergymen, doctors, creamery managers, shopkeepers, farmers, labourers and artisans subscribed pound shares to the company.

Soon the capital was subscribed but equipment shortages forced Mr Holloway to tour Ireland and Britain to find the necessary machinery to make the factory functionable.

All the fruit grown by the farmers of the parish would have a guaranteed outlet in the factory and they would be encouraged to grow more.

However, there was no electricity in Bansha and the factory could not run without it. Under the drive of Canon Hayes the Parish Council got the necessary support from the people for the installation of rural electrification under the ESB.

They started work on the building in March, 1948 and the ESB started work on the lines. In May rural electrification came to Bansha with Canon Hayes performing the switch on from a platform on the Main Street.

In June where there had once been a derelict building with grass breaking through the cracked floors, in a village where the youth grew up merely to go away, a siren sounded heralding a new and brighter future for Bansha, calling men and women to duty in the Bansha Jam Factory.

The boilers were stirred and fired, the fruit was pulped and boiled. Jams and jellies, custard powders and other products began to appear, expertly jarred and packed in their home produced boxes, and the shops in Bansha displayed the manufactured products of their own village.

In full production the factory employed ten men and 27 women.

When the Minister for Industry and Commerce, Dan Morrissey, TD, arrived in Bansha to cut the tape, the members of the Bansha Pipe Band (including my dad Larry Quinn) and the members of the Bansha Fife and Drum Band marched to greet him.

The FCA stood in a guard of honour and Canon Hayes and Fr Keogh welcomed the Minister to Bansha. As the Minister cut the tape, thick smoke billowed into the air from a chimney that had been cold for years.

Girls in white overalls stood to attention, some of them had returned from abroad to work at home, while listening and watching were the people of Bansha who had more than a local pride in their new factory and in their community, and a hope for better days ahead for the young people of the parish and for the returning emigrants.

Check out the gallery of pictures above