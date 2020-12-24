GALLERY: Over 170 children catch a glimpse of Santa across south Tipperary villages

In the lead up to Christmas, Santa and Mrs Claus along with their team of elves took to the roads of Ballyporeen and Skeheenarinky to visit the boys and girls of the parish.

There was great excitement as families greeted Santa at the front entrance of their homes!

Christmas music and flashing lights marked Santa's arrival in his Christmas jeep and chats and treats were exchanged.

It was a magical weekend for all involved!

Santa's visit was organised by Ballyporeen Community Council.