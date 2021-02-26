GALLERY: St Patrick's GAA remember dear friend and club mate with special walk

Sunday, February 21, 2021 marked the first anniversary of our dear friend Catriona Boland. We fondly remember Catriona for the wonderful and special person she was.

As a coach - Catriona instilled a sense of passion and pride into all the girls she coached. She could be heard all across the field, encouraging and supporting “her girls”.

As a player, she always gave 100%. She was the heart and soul of our G4O ladies team and always enjoyed the craic and banter particularly for the after match social activities.

As a committee member, she was dedicated and hard working - always willing to help out and volunteer! One of her last activities was to bake some wonderful treats for our afternoon tea fundraiser, when she herself wasn’t feeling well - testimony to the efforts she always went to help out.

We miss Catriona in so many ways - her laughter and fun, her vibrancy and choices of hair colours and her unique presence. Catriona will always be in our hearts and will never be forgotten.

Over the past 12 months and especially today our thoughts are with her husband Terence, daughters Chloe, Niamh and Sarah, her father and brothers and all her family and many friends.

As a means of remembering Catriona - we asked our players, parents, committee and anyone associated with the club to undertake a walk in Catriona’s memory - see the pictures on the left.

We also commissioned a specially designed club training jersey to remember Catriona and thankfully we had a beautiful day for everyone to get out walking.

As a club we would like to acknowledge and thank Kieran Bergin Sports for the creation of our new club training jersey. Written by Úna O’Brien (PRO St Patrick’s Ladies GAA Club)