GALLERY: Virtual St Patrick's Day parade as Tipp celebrates in another Covid lockdown
Check out all the images from around the Premier County
Virtual St Patrick's Day parades are taking place across Tipperary as the county celebrates the national holiday in another Covid-19 lockdown.
Follow www.tipperarylive.ie throughout the day for all of the action and St Patrick's Day coverage. Send us your pictures and videos to news@nationalist.ie
Check out the readers' pictures above and some social media reaction below.
☘️Lá Fhéile Pádraig, would love to see you at any time in our Tipperary Town once lockdown is all over— TipperaryCoCo (@TipperaryCoCo) March 17, 2021
#StPatricksDay @tipperarytown@stpatricksfest @TipperaryLive @TippTourism pic.twitter.com/8W7z7paCcB
