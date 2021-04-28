Therapy dog Daisy reaches Paris in Scoil Aonghusa world tour

The Scoil Aonghusa Around the World in Eighty Days tour has now reached France with people all over Ireland and people living in all parts of the world taking on a 3k challenge to support the fundraising drive. Therapy dog Daisy is leading the way and enjoyed her visit to Paris and is now on her way to Poland.

People in Tipperary and people living all over the world are doing their bit.

People who participate in the 3k challenge can

Donate here