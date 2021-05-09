Tipperary hurlers Brendan and Cathal complete the Scoil Aonghusa 3k world tour challenge

The Scoil Aonghusa Around the World in Eighty Days tour is now on its way to Poland with people all over Ireland and people living in all parts of the world taking on a 3k challenge to support the fundraising drive. Therapy dog Daisy is leading the way and enjoyed her visit to Paris and is now on her way to Poland.

People in Tipperary and people living all over the world are doing their bit.

Tipperary hurlers Brendan Maher and Cathal Barrett did their 3k challenge

To donate to Scoil Aonghusa use this link

