Cashel Rock Pedallers came out in support of Scoil Aonghusa

The Scoil Aonghusa Around the World in Eighty Days tour is now on its way to Poland with people all over Ireland and people living in all parts of the world taking on a 3k challenge to support the fundraising drive. Therapy dog Daisy is leading the way and enjoyed her visit to Paris and is now on her way to Poland.

People in Tipperary and people living all over the world are doing their bit.

The Rock Pedallers Cycling Club, Cashel organised a virtual cycle in aid of Scoil Aonghusa over the May bank holidays weekend. They raised €1,000 in aid of the school and all in the Scoil Aonghusa community are most grateful to them.

