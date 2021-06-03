A warm Hotel Minella welcome for residents as doors open for business as Covid-19 restrictions ease

Management and staff at Hotel Minella in Clonmel have been busy preparing for the reopening for business when they opened their doors on Wednesday, June 2 as part of the easing of restrictions for Covid-19.

John Nallen and his sister Elizabeth are excited about opening up the hotel again for business.

“It is a move in the right direction, a step to getting back to where we want to be and to be fully open at some stage,” said John Nallen.

“It is great to be opening the doors again to residents. Accommodation is only a small part of our business and we are looking forward to further reopening dates in the future. We are a staycation destination and later in the summer international travel will be opening up again which will be a boost for the hotel,” said Elizabeth.

Ironically, at a time when the hotel was closed for business due to Covid the Minella name was heralded all over the world as a result of exploits of horses from Minella Racing.

John Nallen’s emotional reaction to Minella Times and Rachael Blackmore winning the Grand National in Aintree was viewed all over the world.

The Aintree victory, on top of the Minella Indo Cheltenham Gold Cup triumph, was a huge boost to the Minella and there are special Minella Racing packages available for residents.

“The same euphoria that was there at the reopening after the first lockdown is not there. We are delighted to be back welcoming guests and getting the rooms ready ,” said John.

Hotel Minella is opened up for residents from Wednesday, June 2 and from Monday, June 5 will open for outdoor hospitality and on July 5 will be able to do indoor dining .

The first wedding to take place at the popular wedding venue since Christmas will be held on June 11. By August, 100 guests will be allowed to attend a wedding.

John said that there will obviously be no corporate or business travel for some time and that would have a serious knock on effect on business.

The hotel will also have to go without the coach business they would normally attract.

“There will be no coach business for the rest of this year anyway and we would get about three or four a week. That is a huge loss in itself but on top of everything else it is a lot to absorb,” said John.

The Tipp hotelier said that like all local family businesses they were relying on the support of the community to get back on their feet as they open back up for business again on a staggered basis in keeping with the guidance from the Government.

“The business was just wiped out since this all started in March 2020.

“Now that we are reopening we really need the support of the local community and also to attract business from all over Ireland.

“Clonmel is an ideal base for a break given the Blueway, the options of nearby Cashel and Cahir and we are located perfectly for access to the Comeraghs, the Knockmealdowns and the Galtees which have all become very popular options during the lockdown,” added John.