Highest civic honour accorded to Tipperary senior footballers

The highest civic honour in the county was accorded to the Tipperary senior footballers recently.

Tipperary County Council accorded the senior footballers and the management team involved a virtual civic reception.

Tributes were paid by Chairman Cllr Michael Smith and Chief Executive Joe McGrath .

The county county council hosted the virtual civic reception in honour of the Tipperary senior football panel and management who together were responsible for one of the greatest achievements in the history of Tipperary GAA when they captured the Munster senior football title in 2020 for the first time in 85 years.

The event was attended by a small number of guests including, County Chairman Joe Kennedy, Tipperary Football Committee Chairman Conor O’Dwyer, Tipperary Football Manager David Power and Tipperary Football Captain Conor Sweeney.

The virtual event was produced and presented by Annacarthy native Paul Collins, who did an excellent job on both fronts. The achievements of 2020 were made all the more special by the fact that it was also the 100 anniversary of Bloody Sunday and the events of that day in Croke Park were also remembered throughout the event.

The civic reception can be viewed using the following link - : https://youtu.be/

yx0auUwqZcg