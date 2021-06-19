Highest civic honour accorded to Tipperary senior footballers

Reporter:

reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

The highest civic honour in the county was accorded to the Tipperary senior footballers recently.
Tipperary County Council accorded the senior footballers and the management team involved a virtual civic reception.
Tributes were paid by Chairman Cllr Michael Smith and Chief Executive Joe McGrath .
The county county council hosted the virtual civic reception in honour of the Tipperary senior football panel and management who together were responsible for one of the greatest achievements in the history of Tipperary GAA when they captured the Munster senior football title in 2020 for the first time in 85 years.
The event was attended by a small number of guests including, County Chairman Joe Kennedy, Tipperary Football Committee Chairman Conor O’Dwyer, Tipperary Football Manager David Power and Tipperary Football Captain Conor Sweeney.
The virtual event was produced and presented by Annacarthy native Paul Collins, who did an excellent job on both fronts. The achievements of 2020 were made all the more special by the fact that it was also the 100 anniversary of Bloody Sunday and the events of that day in Croke Park were also remembered throughout the event.
The civic reception can be viewed using the following link - : https://youtu.be/
yx0auUwqZcg

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie