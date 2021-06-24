BIG READ: Tipperary features prominently in Waterford’s Irish Museum of Time

I had to go to Waterford last week so I took the opportunity to visit Ireland’s first horological museum, dedicated to clocks and watches with some dating back hundreds of years, which recently opened in the city. Waterford’s Irish Museum of Time houses a collection of Irish watches and clocks in a former neo-Gothic style Methodist church, making it the fifth attraction in the Waterford Treasures suite of museums.

The new museum at Greyfriars in Waterford’s Viking Triangle hosts more than 600 items set out across two floors, made possible by the donation of personal collections from the museum’s benefactors including David Boles, Colman Curran, and Elizabeth Clooney. Mr Boles and Mr Curran, both hailing from Dublin, are two of the most prolific and long-standing horologists who have donated their timepieces to the museum.

The Swiss silver open-face watch of Southcote Mansergh

The collection will be of interest to all age groups, from the people who are really into horology and wanting to know exactly what was in the clocks and how one was different from another, to those who are just interested in the fashion of clocks.

I was immediately interested in the display of pieces from different counties and in the associated interactive information and I was excited to see that Tipperary features prominently in this with a Swiss silver open-face watch by the Goldsmiths’ Company of London with lever escapement.

It’s case has its owner’s coat of arms and inscription ‘Southcote Mansergh, Friarsfield, Tipperary, ca. 1900’.

The Mansergh residence in Friarsfield is now owned by former Minister of State and Historian, Dr. Martin Mansergh.

Further to learning about the Mansergh watch, I was also interested to learn that there were at least 15 watch and clockmakers working in Tipperary Town between 1824 and 1900. Pigot’s Dublin and Provincial Directory (1824) only lists one maker, namely Joseph Prossor at Abbey Street.

Edward Butler was at 60 Nelson Street in 1846. However he moved to New York, and by 1849 had been President of its Tipperary Club. He was carrying on his trade as a watchmaker there at 405 Pearl Street.

The interactive display highlighting the watch of Southcote Mansergh

In 1848 two watchmakers, Michael and John Clarke, signed the petition along with 80,000 other Irish people, to save the life of the Irish patriot, William Smith O'Brien.

Charles Peare was at Nelson Street in 1880-1881, at 6 St. Michael Street, 1886-1889, and finally at Main Street, 1893-1901.

In 1889 he advertised ‘Contracts taken out for repair and winding of clocks in town and district’. The winding of turret clocks, and keeping them in repair, was then a profitable business. Harkness & Sons were at 3 Grattan Street, 1886-1893, then as George R. Harkness, 1894-1901. Due to lack of business some watchmakers then diversified into other areas of trade. In 1889 George Harkness advertised as ‘Watchmaker and Jeweller, A Supply of Guns, Ammunition, Fishing Tackle kept in stock, Trout Flies a Speciality’!

CLOCK FOR TOWN HALL

In 1892 James B. Joyce of Whitchurch, Shropshire, England, said they had supplied a turret clock for the ‘Town Hall in Tipperary’, striking the hours and quarters, the gift of A.H.

Smith Barry, Esq, MP. Turret clocks first emerged in the medieval period and were the first kinds of clocks seen in Ireland.

They are named for the clock towers which housed them either in church bell towers or structures built specially for them.

The museum displays the finest collection of Irish timepieces in the world and it is great to see a Tipperary Town owned piece in the collection along with all the information on watch and clockmakers from the area.

The collection also features international pieces hailing from countries such as Switzerland, England, Germany, France, Italy, Austria, the Netherlands, USA, Canada, Russia and more and the oldest exhibit on display dates back to 1551.

The museum is not only a collection of clocks and watches but also a place to discover the story and the science of time and is really well worth a visit.

The Irish Museum of Time explores the science of time and the 5,000 year story of how the passage of time was marked and recorded in Ireland.

It's very difficult to see this number of, particularly Irish, clocks all in the one place, and to be able to examine the social history of them, along with the beautiful cabinet-making and the engineering.

The Irish Museum of Time in based in Greyfriars Church in Waterford City.