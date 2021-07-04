Pupils, families, staff and friends join Daisy for moveathon event for Scoil Aonghusa campaign

The pupils and staff of Scoil Aonghusa and their families commenced a 24-hour moveathon fundraiser recently on the walking track at the school.

Pupils and their families were invited to the school’s walking track to participate in half hour timetabled slots on the Friday evening and Saturday morning.

The event was organised on a classroom by classroom basis in order to ensure social distancing could occur.

Staff members and their families and friends covered the overnight time slots from 9.30pm on Friday, May 28 to 9.30am on the Saturday morning.

Participants remained on the track until the next arrived ensuring there was someone on track at all times.

The event was organised as part of the larger #aonghusaworldtour Around the World in 80 Days fundraiser that the school has going on at the moment.

The school aims to cover 45,885km in 80 days in an effort to cover a virtual pathway around the world with pit stops in 10 countries on the route.

Over the course of the 24 hours 1,940km were covered which was a huge boost. Scoil Aonghusa is so fortunate to have a beloved support dog, Daisy who lives with school secretary Colette.

Daisy is the mascot for the fundraiser and is making her way around the world virtually with pupils learning about the countries she stops in through music, art and trying the local cuisine.

The idea for the moveathon was borne out of necessity as Daisy was finding it really hard to get around the world and was stranded in Russia.

The school needed pupils, their families and staff to come together and clock up a lot of kilometres together to give Daisy another push.

There was a limit of up to 15 people on the track at any one time in order to adhere to all Covid-19 rules and regulations.

The school’s fundraising committee knew that keeping a number of participants on the track at all times for 24 hours was a tall order but they were not disappointed.

Many families really bought into the concept with parents, siblings, aunts, uncles, grandparents turning up to help build up the total distance.

‘GREAT SUCCESS’

Staff members and their families came into school throughout the night to keep the relay going.

Organisers knew that due to family life the event wouldn’t suit everyone but were heartened by the response.

The school’s track is a safe and secure area where children were able to join and run around freely.

Participants were asked to share the school’s iDonate link on their social network accounts and with their contacts and there was a collection bucket at the moveathon also if people preferred to donate that way.

The event was a great success with €1,906.10 taken in in cash and €1,701.13 taken in online over the course of the event.