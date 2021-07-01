GALLERY: First Confession at St John the Baptist Boys' National School in Cashel

Check out the gallery of pictures above!
Second Class boys recently made their First Confession at St John the Baptist Church. Fr Brady and Fr Coffey heard the boys’ confessions.
Thanks to class teacher, Mrs Kathleen Bane and SNA, Mrs Julieanne Ryan for preparing the boys so well.
More News
Pictured at the opening of the Clonmel Youth Training Enterprise in 2000 were from left to right: Rachel Price, Rachel Thompson, Ronnie Fitzgerald, Kathleen Shanahan and Catherine Cronin
The Carrick-on-Suir AC Road Runners who took part in the County Novice Road Championship at Moyne on Sunday last.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.