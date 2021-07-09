GALLERY: Tipperary Youth Dance Academy awarded funding by Arts Council

Tipperary Youth Dance Academy has been awarded full funding under the Young Assembles Award by the Arts Council to produce their dance film, Art En Mouvement.

The local company has 18 young dancers from across Tipperary aged from 11-15 and they put in the application in April and thankfully received the news recently that they have been awarded the funding.

Their dance film is based on the painting, The Dance Class by Edgar Degas. They entail to bring it alive and produce a dance based film incorporating Classical Ballet and Contemporary Dance.

Led by Artistic Director, Katy Wallace, TYDC has been set up to provide opportunities to the young people of our county who may wish to develop a career in the arts and gain a semi professional experience at no cost.

TYDC is a not-for-profit organisation and with support now from the Arts Council, they can take it to the next level.

TYDC dancers will be working with award-winning professional creatives and videographers and they are all incredibly excited and thankful to the Arts Council to be able to fulfill their ambitions.

The application process was surrounded by the involvement of the young dancers who put together videos of application and letters of recommendation as to why they would like to produce the film and how it would benefit them as young dancers.

Katy Wallace would like to thank and say a massive well done to the company members who have shown passion and enthusiasm for the project and each other as a collective that has only been together for a short while.

She’d like to thank the Arts Council committee and panels for their support and funding which opens many doors for these young people who show incredible potential and drive.